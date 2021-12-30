Report Foreign Banks and Financial Accounts or you will face penalties

on paper

The Northern California District recently determined that taxpayers’ failure to file Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) Reports on time was intentional for two of the four years in question because the taxpayer positively accepted the foreign accounts in the Tables. B for those years. The Court found that taxpayers’ failure to include Tables B with the statements of the previous two years was not an intentional violation, however.

Background Analysis and decision Take note

On October 13, 2021, the Northern District of California issued its decision in United States v. Hughes, 128 AFTR 2d 2021-XXXX (DC CA 2021). In the respective years, the taxpayer was the sole owner and had the signatory authority over the bank accounts at ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited and the total value of these financial accounts exceeded USD 10,000. As a result of these foreign account balances, the taxpayer had to submit Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) Reports on time.

The court ruled that taxpayers’ failure to file a FBAR in two of the years in question was intentional within the meaning of the statute, but that the United States had not shown willingness about its failure to file a FBAR in the previous two years in question. . While the decision in the Hughes case dealt with a specific issue as to whether or not taxpayers’ failure to file FBAR was intentional in the years in question, the case arises at a time of added difficulty for taxpayers in relation to international declarations of information.

Background

For the years in question, the taxpayer purchased the TurboTax CD to use for the preparation of its statements. The taxpayer used the forms modality to prepare its tax returns in each of the respective years. The taxpayer was the sole owner and had the signatory authority over the bank accounts at ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, which had total values ​​in excess of $ 10,000 in US currency. Moreover, the accounts earned interest income in each of the years in question. The taxpayer did not report any of the interest income received in the first two years in question as it failed to attach an Addendum B to its Forms 1040 for the taxable years 2010 and 2011.

In its Table B 2012, the taxpayer reported interest income and answered yes to the following question: At any time during 2012, did you have a financial interest or signatory authority over a financial account (such as a bank account, account securities, or brokerage account) located in a foreign country? See instructions. The taxpayer also responded positively to a question indicating that she was required to file an FBAR for tax year 2012. However, the taxpayer did not file a FBAR for calendar year 2012 in a timely manner.

Subsequently, in its Table B 2013, the taxpayer responded positively to indicate that it had a foreign account, but did not answer a question regarding the requirement to file an FBAR for the 2013 reporting period.

The taxpayer filed the FBAR late for 2011, 2012 and 2013 on September 11, 2014 upon receipt of a request for unofficial documents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Subsequently, on February 1, 2015, the taxpayer filed a late FBAR for 2010 after receiving an informal IRS request for the form.

Analysis and decision

The penalty for violating the requirement to file an FBAR varies depending on whether the violation was intentional or not. The maximum penalty for an unintentional breach is $ 10,000, while the maximum penalty for an intentional breach is $ 100,000 or, if greater, half the account balance at the time of the breach. There was no evidence that the taxpayer was aware of FBAR filing requirements when she filed her 2010 and 2011 statements, and there was no evidence that TurboTax ever pushed the taxpayer to complete and file an FBAR.

The court found that the circumstances surrounding the taxpayers’ tax returns of 2010 and 2011 differed from 2012 and 2013.

In 2010 and 2011, there was no indication that the taxpayer had revised Appendix B with its guidance regarding FBAR requirements. In the absence of any evidence that the taxpayer had been provided with any information that should have made him aware of FBAR’s claims, the government did not fulfill its burden to show that its failure to file FBAR in those years was something more more than negligence and thus could not assess fines for intentional non-appearance.

As for 2012 and 2013, however, there was no doubt that the taxpayer had seen the questions about filing an FBAR because it answered them. The Court concluded that taxpayers’ failure to file FBAR for 2012 and 2013 was intentional within the meaning of USC 5321 (a) (5) (C) (i).

Take note

The IRS has regularly assessed fines for taxpayers who submit late declarations of international information. The result is that taxpayers who have no tax liabilities can be subject to substantial fines. For taxpayers who have not been contacted by the IRS for a delayed FBAR and are not under civil or criminal investigation by the IRS, they should consider filing late FBARs as soon as possible to keep potential fines to a minimum. .

