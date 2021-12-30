From ‘transient inflation’ to a global supply chain crisis, here’s what hit the economy hardest in 2021

Looking back on a turbulent 2021, economists and analysts hit on several topics that defined last year’s economic trajectory and which they say will shape the contours of money, markets and management going into the new year.

The year began with the promise of an end to the coronavirus pandemic with the adoption of highly effective vaccines and American consumers willing to spend. It ended with the pandemic cloud still hanging over the US economy, as successive variants triggered new waves of disease and blockages further exacerbated roadblocks in the global supply chain in a timely manner. The stock market hit record after record and wages were rising, but a meteoric rise in the cost of living threatened to fade or even eclipse the good news, and while jobs remain plentiful, an incalculable number of workers have been left out, involuntarily or incapacitated. to rejoin the labor market.

We came in with a kind of … this euphoria that we had vaccines, said Liz Young, chief investment officer for SoFi, an online finance company. Early expectations were that the government could mobilize a massive extension of immunization and Covid could be moved to a historic note.

We saw some really positive information from consumer confidence, consumer spending, GDP, Young said. There was a lot of optimism about the recovery of the economy. But realities in the form of vaccine resistance and politically motivated disinformation campaigns clashed with early public health ambitions.

With Americans prone to spending but without enough goods or workers available to meet growing demand, prices began to rise, first for very specific goods like computer chips and lumber and then for everything.

We now have this bizarre problem of high inflation and a labor market that has stalled, and that is what the rest of the year ended for, Young said.

Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, said it remained unclear how and to what extent the spread of the omonron variant of the coronavirus would affect or hinder economic activity, but he said companies were better prepared today to tackle the coronavirus. next. the turn. Of course, we have had numerous waves this year, he said.

“Once everything reopened, we learned we could have significant growth,” he said. Looking back, we have learned that the economy can continue to function … despite the pandemic.

Strong demand was the biggest story of economic success, but it came with another darker side in the form of higher prices for refrigerator rentals up to restaurant meals. Economists, and even monetary policymakers in the Federal Reserve, have had to reconsider their expectations of when inflation will cool. In just the last two months of the year, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell withdrew from the view that such price increases were transient.

The two big things for 2021 were inflation and labor shortages, said Dan North, a senior economist at Euler Hermes in North America. North said U.S. consumers have reaped the benefits of globalization in the form of lower prices for a growing group of imported goods. Over the past few decades, the US has been exposed to countries where the wage rate was very, very low. That is what has kept inflation down, he said.

Covid threw a key in the well-tuned car: The combination of repeated closures across Asia, port barriers, and shortages of all kinds of goods and components turned the U.S. advantage into a liability.

When supply chain disruptions increase, it certainly worsens the situation, North said. On top of this came an increase in energy prices, which sent inflationary pressures that penetrated into almost every remaining gap of business and industry.

In terms of investment, it was a pretty perfect year.

Insufficient improvement in the labor force participation rate, although the number of first-line unemployment improved faster than many had anticipated, was another costly hurdle for companies. With a record number of people leaving their jobs and a multimillion-dollar gap between the number of jobs available and applicants willing to take them, companies had to raise wages to attract and retain talent. After years of growth below the 3.5 percent to 4 percent rate that economists consider optimal for economic expansion, the rapid rise in wages meant that American companies were paying more for labor costs, in addition to rising costs for equipment, materials and other inputs.

And yet, despite some periods of volatility, stocks rose in defiance of the imminent threat posed by rising inflation. From an investment standpoint, it was a perfect year, said Eric Diton, president and managing director of The Wealth Alliance.

While revenue certainly contributed to the upward sentiment, technical factors and monetary policy also spurred large cash flows on Wall Street, Diton said.

With a huge increase in corporate profits, the Fed with full power buying bonds in the open market and keeping rates extremely low, had no place to go but stocks. U.S. stocks and especially stocks had an extraordinary year in response, he said.

Young suggested, however, that the party could be closed. Euphoria can only last that long, she said. We have reached the end of the year and I think the reality has hit in the sense that while the stock market has been on this runaway slide, the reality of the situation is that there are some cracks in the economic pavement.

Recent inflation projections show that higher prices will continue at least in the first half of 2022, in a tighter monetary policy climate rather than in the ultra-comforting stance the Fed adopted in March 2020 and remained committed until late. , said Young. . We would not be in an environment with unlimited liquidity, she said. Ratings matter more.