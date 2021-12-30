The Mother Teresa charity was banned from receiving foreign funding from India

The future of Mother Teresa Charity Missionaries in India depends on balance as the government said it would not renew the permit for her to have access to foreign funding.

Mother Teresa, who was canonized by Pope Francis in 2016, received numerous honors for her work for the sick and dying, including the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize. A Catholic nun born to Albanian parents , she founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950 in Calcutta, where she lived most of her life, prior to her death in 1997.

With more than 5,000 nuns worldwide in 120 countries, charity OFFERS education, medical care, social assistance and assistance to the poor from disasters.

The charity renewal application was rejected on December 25th after negative inputs were noticed, the government said in a statement. He did not elaborate on the nature of his findings.

NBC News contacted the Foreign Ministry’s foreign affairs department for more information on the decision, but received no response.

The decision to block the funds came two weeks after an investigation was launched into allegations of forced religious conversions at one of the orphanages run by the charity in the western state of Gujarat.

A complaint to the police was made against the charity after Priyank Kanoongo, head of the National Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child, said that non-Christian children were being taught the Bible.

A spokesman for the charity declined to comment on the allegations.

Charity Missionary Nuns distribute food to the poor and needy in Calcutta on Tuesday. Bikas Das / AP

The Charity Missionaries later said it had asked its centers not to operate on foreign contribution accounts until the issue was resolved.

The Secretary General of the Evangelical Community of India Vijayesh Lal condemned the decision. The fact that the Christmas season was chosen to communicate this decision speaks volumes, he said.

Mother Teresa is probably the most famous icon of the Indian church in recent times, he said. Add to this her almost constant swearing by right-wing Hindu leaders as part of their social discourse and you will understand where it all comes from.

Hindutva is a right-wing ideology that sees religious minorities as a threat and aims to create a Hindu nation.

According to Lal, there were more than 15 attacks on Christians on Christmas day alone. India is home to the second largest Catholic population in Asia after the Philippines.

Since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected in 2014, attacks on religious minorities have increased, with Muslims regularly facing violence, discrimination and legal intimidation at the hands of Hindu nationalists.

Members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a militant group that has long supported the Hindutva, are known to march through the streets beating drums and blowing trumpets. AFP through Getty Images

There were more than 300 attacks on the Christian community in the first nine months of 2021, according to a recent one. report compiled by a group of Christian non-governmental organizations. There are more than 20 million Christians in India, making up less than 3 per cent of the population of nearly 1.4 billion, according to the 2011 census.

Eight states have passed anti-conversion laws in recent decades, which criminalize religious conversions by force or seduce and recently another anti-conversion bill was passed in Karnataka, a southern state ruled by the Hindu nationalist Modis Bharatiya Janata Party. According to the Evangelical Community of India, Karnataka would be the 12th state in India to pass such a law.

The laws have been criticized for creating a hostile environment for minorities, as evidence is often not required to support allegations of forced conversions.

In recent years, the Modi government has increased its control over non-profit groups receiving foreign funding. Since 2017, more than 6,600 charities have been denied permission to receive foreign funding, Reuters reported.