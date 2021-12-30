Update of cases and outbreaks of COVID-19 health unit for Thursday | WindsoriteDOTca News





The Windsor County Essex County Health Unit announced Thursday 247 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor and Essex County. Please note: The Health Unit says their offices will be closed for the New Year holiday. Their next update on cases and outbreaks will be on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. New and total cases The article continues below the local sponsor message The Health Unit says that 46 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases, 31 cases are acquired by the community, 1 case related to travel and the sources of receiving 169 cases are still under investigation. Total cases rose from 24,706 on Wednesday, December 29th to 24,953 on Thursday, December 30th. There are currently 1224 cases of COVID-19 active in Windsor-Essex (an increase of 99 cases since yesterday). vaccination Here’s the health unit vaccination update for today (Windsor-Essex residents): 358,068 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine (+296 since yesterday) 24,871 people have received only their first dose of a vaccine (+102 since yesterday) 333,197 people have received both doses of a vaccine (+194 since yesterday) 118,260 people have received a third / boost dose of a vaccine (+4,435 since yesterday)

A total of 809,525 doses of vaccine have been administered to residents of Windsor-Essex County (+4,925 since yesterday) Vaccination rates 81.7 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (all ages) have received at least one dose of a vaccine (up 0.1 percent since yesterday) 86.7 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (age 5+) have received at least one dose of a vaccine (up <0.1 percent since yesterday)

76.0 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (all ages) are fully vaccinated (up <0.1 percent since yesterday) 80.7 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (age 5+) are fully vaccinated (up <0.1 percent since yesterday)

26.9 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (all ages) received a third / booster dose of a vaccine (up 1.0 percent from yesterday) Note: The Health Unit says there are currently 438,001 people living in Windsor and Essex counties. The article continues below the local sponsor message Getting a vaccine

Mass vaccination clinics For full convenience details and to book visit WEVax.ca

Vaccinations at the pharmacy

Pop Up Clinics / Vaccination Destination Bus Visit the Health Units website at pop-up clinics here

Third dose / booster injections For more information about vaccines and on-site vaccination, visitWEVax.ca. Resolved cases

The Health Unit lists a total of 23,234 resolved cases. This is an increase of 141 cases resolved since yesterday. Dead The Health Unit reported seven additional deaths from COVID-19 bringing the local death toll to 495. They say 3 men in their 50s from the community, 1 male in their 70s from the community, 1 female in it 50s from the community, 1 female in her 80s from the community and 1 female in her 90s from a long-term care home or pensioner passed away. Hospitalizations The Health Unit lists 17 hospitalizations today: 11 in acute care (up 1) and 7 in the ICU with confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor Essex. Cases listed at local hospitals (note: these numbers are not updated at the same time as Health Units): Windsor Regional Hospital: 15 in total hospital, including ICU (increase by 3) 8 fully vaccinated (increase by 5) 0 partially vaccinated 7 unvaccinated (reduction by 2) 6 in total in ICU (increase by 2) 2 fully vaccinated (increase by 1) 0 partially vaccinated 4 unvaccinated (increase by 1)

Erie Shores Hospital in Leamington: 2 unvaccinated 1 vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Less than 5 inHotel Dieu Grace Healthcare Explosions in the workplace / Explosions in the community Agriculture 1 explosion in Leamington (no variant) (1 explosion less) 2 explosions in Kingsville (no variant) (explosions ended) 1 explosion in Essex (no variant)

Establishing the union 3 explosions in Windsor (no variant)

Building 1 blast in LaSalle (no variant) (explosion ended)

Correctional Institution 1 explosion in Tecumseh (no variant) (explosion ended)

Manufacturing / Industrial 2 explosions in Leamington (no variant) 1 explosion in Tecumseh (no variant)

Explosions at school Leamington District High School (explosion ended)

(explosion ended) Centennial Central Public School (explosion ended)

(explosion ended) Class 1 of Eastern Mersea Public School (explosion ended)

(explosion ended) John Campbell Public School (explosion ended)

(explosion ended) Latchkey Announcement Day Care and Learning Center (explosion ended)

(explosion ended) Grade 4 MS Heatherington Public School (explosion ended)

(explosion ended) Maranatha Christian Academy Under explosion since December 13, 2021

St. Teresa Catholic School of Calcutta (explosion ended)

(explosion ended) Stella Maris Catholic School (explosion ended)

(explosion ended) E Elem C Ste-Marguerite-DYouville Grade 6 Under explosion since December 13, 2021

Gore Hill Public School grade 1/2 Under explosion since December 15, 2021

Catholic School St. Under explosion since December 17, 2021

DM Eagle Public School Under explosion since December 20, 2021

George P Vanier Elementary School Under explosion since December 21, 2021

Olivia DiMaio Early Childhood Center, Lakeshore Under explosion since December 21, 2021

Jack Miner Public School Under explosion since December 22, 2021

Cosmopolitan Kids Inc. Under explosion since December 22, 2021

Kingsville County High School Under explosion since December 22, 2021

Pyll Glade PS (new explosion) Under explosion since December 23, 2021

Lake Detection School (new explosion) Under explosion since December 29, 2021

Explosions in the hospital There are no actual hospital outbreaks. Long-term care / Blasting of nursing homes Franklin Gardens Long-Term Care Home (Leamington) No variant Under explosion since December 9, 2021 4 cases total resident 5 cases total staff

Sun Parlor Home for the Elderly (Leamington) No variant Under explosion since December 13, 2021 0 total resident cases 6 cases in total (increase by 3)

Iler Lodge (Essex) (new explosion) No variant Under explosion since December 29, 2021

Heron Terrace (Windsor) (new explosion) No variant Under explosion since December 29, 2021

Note: windsoriteDOTca News makes every effort to track changes to COVID-19 data every day. These numbers may change as the Health Unit makes changes to their numbers each day and sometimes errors and omissions occur with their data. Please lookthis site for the latest, most up-to-date data every day.

