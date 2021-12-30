Two thousand and twenty-one will enter the books as another difficult year. But confessing all the bad things that happened in 2021 makes it easy to overlook the good things that happened. And good things happened. Here, in no particular way, are the five good news related to foreign policy. You may want to read the following closely. Some of these stories could bring more good news in 2022 and beyond.

Agreement reached on a global minimum tax. Global cooperation is often necessary and difficult to achieve. But sometimes countries transcend conflicting interests and agree on a common course of action. One such case in 2021 was about taxes. For decades countries have cut taxes, hoping to lure businesses from other countries. multinational corporationshave used impatientlydifferent tax rates and rules forminimize their tax bills, going so far as to create what critics call ghost companies that exist not to produce anything, but simply to produceavoid taxes. Since 2013,Organization for Economic Cooperation and Developmenthas ledtalkson set a minimum tax rate for large corporations, an action that would curb tax rate purchases and level the global playing field. A breakthrough came in June when the G7 finance ministersagreed to supporta global minimum tax rate of 15 percent. They also agreed on the rules fordigital services taxesthis will require tech firms like Facebook and Google to pay taxes wherever they sell their goods, even if they are not physically there. Months of diplomacy ensued to complete the details of the deals and to persuade countries like Estonia and Ireland, which had led the race to corporate taxes, to join the pact. In early October, more than 130 countries signed the agreement, which was held at the G20 SummitADOPTEDat the end of the month. Now member countries andespecially the United States, must rewrite their tax laws to meet their promises.

Commercialization of Space Travel.Historians can see 2021 as the year that ushered in the era of space tourism. Only in 2021,twenty twonon-astronauts travel to space using major space tourism companies: Jeff BezosBlue origin, Richard BransonsVirgin Galactic, and Elon MusksSpaceX. Among the civilians who arrived in space this year was celebrated flight coachWally Funk, legendaryStar TrekactorWilliam Shatner, television personalityMichael Strahan, andLaura Shepard Churchley,daughter of NASA astronaut Alan Shepard. None of these trips was the main thingStar Wars, Lost in space, orSpace.The passengers spent only a few minutes in space before returning to land. No one expects space travel to become widely available soon. Blue Origin, SpaceX and Virgin Galactic have not said what they will charge passengers in the future; costs areestimatedrange from $ 125,000 to $ 60 million. If this price is unaffordable for you, you can skip bywinning a competition. However, big things start with small steps. No one in the Kitty Hawk on December 17, 1903, would have imagined that the dilapidated structure built by the Wright brothers was the ancestor of jet aircraft that could fly from Singapore to New York in just over eighteen hours. In the same way, the transitory journeys of 2021 could lead to an era when more human beings visit space andwill probably end up living there.

Zambia holds free and fair elections.ofJanuary 6 Uprising. Coups against elected governments inChad,Guinea,mountain,Myanmar, andsudan. Suppression of protest movements inBelarus,Cuba,Hong Kong, andRussia. Overall, 2021 was not a great year for democracy. Zambia was an exception to this trend. In August, opposition leader Hakainde Hichile defeated incumbent President Edgar Lungu. Betting moneyhad been ina Lungu victory. His governmentthere were more and morestopped political protests, shut down critical media, and harassed opposition political figures. But when the votes were counted, Hichilema, who was doinghis sixth offerfor the presidency of Zambia, won so decisively that it avoided an expected runoff of elections. Lungu initiallyclaimingthat the elections were not free and fair. In the face of considerable domestic opposition and contradictory evidence provided by international election observers, he eventuallyreceivedgara. A major reason for the loss of Lungus was the Zambiansfrustrationwith the democratic collapse, corruption and economic downturn that Zambia had experienced since he took office in 2015. A businessman by profession, Hichilema faces great chances of overthrowing many hardships in his country. Zambia failed in its foreign bonds at the end of 2020, and thatpoverty ratestands at 58 percent, 17 points higher than in Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole. Hichilemadiscoveredupon taking office, the country’s treasury was literally empty. He got somegood newsin December, when the International Monetary Fund agreed to lend to Zambia in advance.

The first WHO approved malaria vaccine.In October, the World Health Organization (WHO)ADOPTEDuse of Mosquirix, the first malaria vaccine for children. The development of a malaria vaccine has been onelong scientific challenge. Mosquirix has been evolvingsince 1987. The challenge is that malaria is not caused by a virus, as is the case with COVID-19, or a bacterium, such as cholera or typhoid, but by a parasite whose ability to defeat the human immune system is.not well understood. Vaccine trials showed that Mosquirix, which was developed by GlaxoSmithKline, reduced the risk of severe malaria cases by 50 percent in the first year, with its effectiveness dropping to almost zero in the fourth year. These figures may seem unimpressive, especially compared to the best vaccines for COVID-19, which have efficacy rates in excess of 90 percent, at least against pre-Omicron variants. But there are about 220 million cases of malaria each year and about half a million deaths. Preventing 30 percent of these cases would make onebig difference. So it is no surprise that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesuscallMosquirix a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control. The vaccine will have the greatest impact in Africa, where95 percentmalaria cases occur. Challenges now lie in production, financing and distribution. Vaccines against COVID-19 are likely to require the majority of vaccine dollars nationally and internationally. Meanwhile, Mosquirix is ​​given in four doses over two years, which poses obvious logistical challenges.

Global races and performances are back.The emergence of COVID-19 led to the cancellation of a host of high-profile events in 2020, ranging from sporting events to film festivals to exhibitions, which normally bring joy to billions of people around the globe. Thankfully, many of these events turned in 2021, though often under transformed circumstances. The main event was Tokyo Olympics. The American team won the mosttotal medals(113) and gold medals (39), leaving behind the Chinese team (88 and 38) for top honors. Highlights in abundance. Host Japan defeated the U.S. Team in gold medal games for both baseball and softball, two games invented by America. Brazil expanded its dominance in men’s football, while Canada won its first gold medal in women’s football. Speaking of football,Eurocupproduced a breathtaking flyer of excellent matches. Host England lost a heavy penalty to Italy, giving the Azzurri their first Eurocup championship since 1968. Other sporting events that returned in 2021 includeWimbledon,BostonANDNew York Citymarathons, andMichigan-Ohio State football match, which the Wolverines won 42-27, making 2021 a glorious year for every Michigan alum. In the world of performing arts, Broadwayreopenedits doors, as well asLucerne Festival,Salzburg Festival, andEdinburgh International Festival. Finally,Expo 2020 Dubaiopened in October, with the official theme of Connecting minds, creating the future. Luckily, all of these events, and many more, will be held again in 2022.

Other good news to mention in 2021:On January 1,Continental African Free Trade AreaThe Agreement (AfCFTA) entered into force. On February 15, the World Trade Organization electedNgozi Okonjo-Iwealato become the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO. In March, researchers at Brown Universitywireda human brain on a computer, which can help people with paralysis. On April 20, NASA rover Perseveranceconvertedcarbon dioxide in oxygen on Mars for the first time. On May 25, Costa RicaIt `s donethirty-eighth member of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. On June 30, WHOstatedChina without malaria. July 7, Chinaannouncedthat giant pandas were no longer considered endangered. In August, hybrid electric cars and plug-infurther solddiesel cars for the first time in Europe. September 24, Chinareleasingtwo Canadians he charged with espionage after two and a half years in prison. In October, surgeons successfullyattacheda pig’s kidney for a human patient, a discovery that could help thousands waiting for organ transplants. November 28, Hondurasselectedtheir first wife president, Xiomara Castro. On December 6, United Airlinesflewthe first passenger flight powered by 100 percent stable fuel.

Margaret Gach, Charlotte Peterson and Anna Shortridge helped prepare this post.

