Indonesia admits stranded refugee boat after vowing to return it





Fishermen and naval officials in Indonesia were towing a boat carrying more than 100 Rohingya refugees to shore on Thursday after the government overturned an earlier decision to remove the stranded ship. The overthrow was a rare example of the good news for a predominantly stateless ethnic minority whose members have fled persecution in Myanmar and poverty in Bangladesh for years. Hundreds of other Rohingya have died trying to make similar trips. Fishermen spotted the boat Sunday off the coast of Aceh province, on the northwestern tip of Sumatra Island. Rights groups later said 120 people were trapped in it, mostly women and children. Their engine exploded, the boat leaked, there were strong winds and big waves, said in an interview Badruddin Yunus, a local fisherman and community leader. The other problem is that there are so many children on board.

Officials in Aceh said on Tuesday they would help repair the boat and provide food and medicine for its passengers, but that it would not be allowed to go ashore. Rohingya are not Indonesian citizens, we can not bring them even as refugees, Dian Suryansyah, a naval official, told Reuters news agency. This is in line with government policy. Human rights groups withdrew, urging the government to abide by international refugee conventions and an internal regulation requiring the government to rescue refugees whose boats are in danger of sinking in Indonesian waters. The United Nations refugee agency said it had called on Indonesia to allow the ship to anchor immediately. On Wednesday, officials from the central government said the boat would be allowed to anchor after all. He was expected to anchor Thursday night around midnight local time after a navy boat ended up pulling him ashore. Armed Wijaya, head of a government task force for refugees, said by telephone Thursday that the policy change was made in the name of humanity. The decision was made after reviewing the emergency conditions experienced by the refugees on board, he said, adding that they were trying to reach Malaysia when their ship wrecked.

But Reza Maulana of the Geutanyoe Foundation, an Indonesian charity, said he believed the government had given up only because of pressure from advocacy groups. The government knew this from the beginning, but did not take any action, he added. Thousands of Rohingya have been trying to make dangerous voyages across the Andaman Sea in recent years. The influx of people increased after 2017, when more than three-quarters of a million Rohingya left an ethnic cleansing campaign in Myanmar. These days, many Rohingya left Bangladesh, where they often live in cramped, miserable camps hit by landslides and fires, and where human trafficking and domestic abuse are rampant.

Their destination is often Malaysia, where they can find work as undocumented workers. Many of them travel there after arriving by sea in Indonesia. But officials and navies from Southeast Asian governments have prevented several Rohingya refugee boats from reaching shore for years. Recently, they have mentioned Covid-related border restrictions. Understanding the coup in Myanmar Card 1 of 5 The coup was preceded by a contested election. In the November 8 election, Ms.’s party Aung San Suu Kyis won 83 percent of the available seats. The army, whose representative party suffered a crushing defeat, refused to accept the results of the vote. Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi faces years in prison. On December 6, a court sentenced him to four years in a closed-door trial that the UN and foreign governments have described as politically motivated. While this initial sentence has been reduced to two years, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyiis faces a series of decisions that could keep her locked up for the rest of her life. In some cases, Rohingya boats have been moved offshore after being removed from land. Last year, Bangladesh Coast Guard officers rescued one such boat and found hundreds of malnourished and dehydrated people being held in boats held by human traffickers.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) recently cataloged six known deadly voyages involving the Rohingya between January 2020 and July this year that it said resulted in a total of 220 estimated deaths. Three of those trips ended in Indonesia, two in Bangladesh and one in Malaysia. Agency the report states that the prevalence of deaths on such voyages was increasing because refugees were spending longer periods in oblivion in open waters. Their ships tend to be poorly equipped, insufficiently equipped with essential supplies and crewed by smugglers who abuse passengers, the agency said. Fishermen in Aceh are among the few in Southeast Asia to have welcomed Rohingya. A battered fisherman with about 100 refugees landed in the province last June, followed by a larger one a few months later, transporting about 300 people who had been at sea for nearly seven months. Amnesty International expressed frustration that it was the local fishermen, not Indonesian officials saved the second boat. The government, not private individuals, should have saved these lives, said Usman Hamid, Indonesia’s executive director at the time. On Thursday, Mr. Wijaya of the government group for refugees said the passengers from the rescued ship would undergo medical examinations and be placed in shelters after the Navy safely handed them over to Aceh. As for their move to a third country, we will push the UNHCR, he added. Hopefully it will be right away.

