Hong Kong authorities insist raid on editorial office has “nothing to do with media work”





More than 200 police officers raided the offices of Stand News on Wednesday, seizing journalistic material and arresting current and former staff members linked to the independent news website. Among the seven was Cantopop star and pro-democracy activist Denise Ho, a former Stand News board member who was arrested at her home.

In a statement Thursday, city leader Carrie Lam said the raids had been “purely enforcement work” and dismissed allegations that they endangered freedom of the press or speech.

“Hong Kong is a society where we have the rule of law. We must maintain our rule of law as we must maintain national security and social order,” she said. “We do not target any particular media organization with any particular attitude. What we are targeting are activities that are against the law.”

Police also froze Stand News assets worth about $ 61 million Hong Kong ($ 7.8 million). The National Security Police said the arrests were linked to numerous “rebellious” articles published by the media between July 2020 and November 2021.

Shortly afterwards, Stand News reported that it had ceased to function and would remove its online presence within days, the latest pro-democracy voice to fold under the growing pressure of the Beijing strike on the city. Since Beijing enacted a comprehensive national security law in Hong Kong last year, pro-democracy groups have disbanded, activists and journalists have been arrested, and the longtime pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has been shut down. “Journalism is not rebellion,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday, urging authorities to release the detainees. “Freedom of expression, including freedom of the media, and access to information provided by an independent media are critical to prosperous and secure societies.” “By silencing the independent media, the PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong’s credibility and stability,” he continued, using an acronym referring to the People’s Republic of China. Even EU spokesman Peter Stano posted a tweet criticizing the arrests and raids as evidence of the “further deterioration” of press freedoms in Hong Kong. “Respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms is essential to the Basic Law and the ‘systems 1 state 2’ principle,” he said, referring to the city’s mini-constitution and the agreement that gave Hong Kong its semi-autonomous status. Other governments, including Canada and Taiwan, have also denounced the arrests. “We are alarmed by the constant attacks on civil space, [including] “Today’s arrest of six media workers on Stand News,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Human Rights said in a statement. expression and association, as well as the proper process. “ Lam alluded to those responses to the crackdown in her statement Thursday, adding: “Western media organizations and foreign governments are making comments without understanding Hong Kong law and all the evidence.” In a press release Thursday, the city government also claimed that freedom of speech and freedom of the press are protected by law. “However, freedom of speech and freedom of the press are not absolute,” the statement said. “Under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, such freedoms may be restricted for reasons including the protection of national security. We reiterate that no one is above the law.”

