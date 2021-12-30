The ruble hit a one-month low before the Putin-Biden talks





The ruble briefly crosses 75 against the dollar, 85 against the euro

Rubles at the lowest levels since late November

The ruble ends 2021 near the final level of 2020

In focus Putin-Biden telephone conversations MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) – The ruble hit a one-month low in weak and volatile trade on Thursday ahead of a telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Joe Biden amid strained relations. Washington for Ukraine. As of 1728 GMT, the ruble was 1.1% lower against the dollar at 74.80 after reaching 75.15, the weakest since November 30. It fell 0.9% to 84.64 against the euro, previously reaching 85.1750, also the lowest level in a month. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The ruble closes 2021 0.5% stronger against the dollar than a year ago, after staying in the range 69.21-78.05 during the year. The selling pressure on the ruble increased on the last trading day of 2021 as the Moscow Stock Exchange will close on Friday. Russia’s biggest stock exchange will reopen on Monday, but trading activity is not expected to recover at regular levels until January 10, the end of Russia’s New Year holidays. The ruble has been under increasing pressure since October, as Western countries have expressed concerns about Russia’s military rise near neighboring Ukraine. Moscow says it can move its military across its territory as it sees fit. Putin and Biden will speak at 2030 GMT while Washington is establishing a joint response with European allies to Russia’s military moves. Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine. Read more In the long run, the ruble will receive support from the central bank, which is expected to continue raising rates as consumer inflation, its main area of ​​responsibility, remains high. Read more VTB Capital said the ruble would average 72.30 against the dollar in January and 71.80 in March, assuming a stable foreign currency in Russian government OFZ bonds, oil prices close to $ 80 a barrel and no increase in the risk premium. external emerging markets. Brent crude, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, fell 0.1% to $ 79.14 a barrel, but Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) rose 0.4% to 1595.8 points, while the Russian ruble-based MOEX index (.IMOEX) rose 1.2% to 3,787.3 points. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Alison Williams Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

