Ontario’s return to school in January 2022 should include better masks, more tests, stronger protocols, stakeholders say

With five days left before the scheduled start of school in most countries across Ontario, millions of parents and children still have no idea what going back to school might look like.

An education lawyer, a major union leader and opposition parties say there is no way they can accept a return to personal tutoring with Omicron without free access to all-staff respirators, quick tests available at every school and even more HEPA filters shipped. to schools.

Ontario Primary Teachers Federation (ETFO) President Karen Brown said that if bringing rapid testing to all schools and breathing masks means the year should start later, she and her members are fine with this.

If we need a few more days to do this, let’s work together, she told CP24 on Thursday. This is important.

The Ford government has said little so far about what January will look like for the estimated 2.2 million elementary and high school students in Ontario.

Sources told CTV News that the Toronto cabinet will meet today for what it will do in January, and People for Educations Annie Kidder said they face a very difficult choice.

It is a very difficult decision at this point because we know that schools are a place where COVID is spreading, we know that COVID numbers are too high, but at the same time we know that closing schools has a really problematic impact on children, she said.

Even before Omicron became the dominant coronavirus strain in Ontario, schools and public health units tried to keep track of contacts, removing entire classrooms and schools, and finding and deploying staff to keep schools afloat. Open when a large number were released from exposure or absence. of vaccination.

Provincial schools reported 12,000 infections in staff and students between Sept. 1 and Dec. 18, with dozens of schools closed since the start of the winter holidays.

Kidder cited evidence from the Center for Addiction and Mental Health and other children’s hospitals regarding the increased degree of anxiety diagnosed and eating disorders in children, believed to be caused by prolonged school closures.

For young children, almost two years have passed – that’s a large percentage of their lives, she said.

Brown, who heads Ontario’s largest public teachers’ union, said there was no way schools could resume next week without at least the best masks (teachers are equipped with masks Medical / surgical so far) and HEPA filtration in all teaching areas and common to all schools.

To date, HEPA filters are available in all kindergarten classrooms and all classrooms without proper mechanical ventilation. On the Toronto District School Board, they are present in all classes.

She said there should have been priority access to third doses of COVID-19 vaccine for teachers, but no such distinction was made when availability expanded to all adults this month.

As for the masks, she confirmed the previous CP24 report that individual teachers were reprimanded and threatened with discipline if they brought respiratory masks to the school themselves.

Our members were being threatened with discipline earlier this year because they would add N95 masks, she told CP24.

She said there have been rumors that education workers will receive free respirators in January, but could not confirm this with the government.

CP24 contacted the Ministry of Education on Thursday about respirators and when it will issue a decision on surgeries in January, but received no response.

For their part, the Liberals, the NDP and the Ontario Green Party have demanded that the government increase security protocols as part of any personal curriculum in January.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath criticized the Ford government for waiting so long to offer parents, teachers and children every direction.

Again, department stores, stadiums and malls are able to do their business while parents are on hooks, waiting to learn what will happen, she said on Thursday.

Parents do not even know if their children’s schools will be open on Monday, said NDP education critic Marit Stiles.

Families need to make decisions about childcare for next week, employers need to know.

Horwath said her party is also urging the government to extend paid sick leave from three to 14 days, establish vaccination clinics in schools with parental consent, lower class sizes, and continue to improve filtration and ventilation. air in classrooms.

Several other provinces including BC and Manitoba are delaying the start of personal tutoring by a week.

Peter Jüni, director of the Ontario COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board, suggested on Thursday that other facilities such as bars and restaurants should face stricter restrictions as a kind of exchange to allow schools to reopen.

For now, what we see is that you know, the 50 percent capacity limits just are not enough, he said. So we will have to set more capacity limits and if you know, a clear message that people follow to work from home if they can work from home, so that life goes on at a slower pace, with much less contacts.