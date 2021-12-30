Garrison wins the first win as the five Trojans score double-digit in the win over the Bearcats





Next game: at the University of Oakland City 30.12.2021 | 3:00 EST OAKLAND CITY, Ind. — Last night the Trojans faced the Bearcats of the University of Brescia in the first match of the Dunn Hospitality Group Classic. After a close first half, Trinity went ahead and when the final whistle blew with the score 95-82, the Trojans won the coach Garrison Quintin his first victory as head coach, with coach Miller unavailable due to COVID protocols. The Bearcats started with an early lead over the Trojans ahead of a 3-point pair Pure brown AND Jack Kahoun brought the score to 10-6. Trinity continued to fight as Brescia increased the lead, but also some 3 more points from Brown and Diamanti Presniakovas brought the game to the first draws from six to 16-16. Shooting 100% in the first half, Brown led the Trojans to the score with 14 points and at break Trinity led by a single point. Three minutes after the second half, the score was tied again at 49-49, but the Bearcats would not come close to victory as the Trojans walked away with the rest of the game. A nearby dunk Leon Williams started an 11-4 run for Trinity as he continued on his path to a career-high 23 points; in the final whistle he would win a double-double after 11 total jumps. Pure brown , Jack Kahoun , Brandon McQueen , and Diamanti Presniakovas all added double-digit points to the Trojan victory. The defeat of the Bearcats Trojans leads them to 2nd in NAIS for most of the points scored with a total of 1398 points. Trinity also ranks 14thth per game point, averaging 87.4 per race, which includes an average of 10.3 three points per game, ranking them at 10th in the nation. Additional game notes Trinity comes out on top in the first meeting between the Trojans and the Bearcats of the University of Brescia.

Due to the placement of Coach Miller in the COVID protocols, Coach Garrison Quintin led the Trojans in last night’s match and won his first victory as a collegiate coach.

Trojans currently rank second nd instead for the total points scored (1,398) and 10 th for 3PT made, averaging 10.3 per game.

instead for the total points scored (1,398) and 10 for 3PT made, averaging 10.3 per game. Trinity ranks 14th th per game point, averaging 87.4

per game point, averaging 87.4 The Trojan’s 95 points against the Bearcats are the third highest of the season, scoring 97 against Saint Ambrose last week and 108 against Roosevelt at the end of November.

Leon Williams threw 23 career highs and added 11 rebounds to it twin

twin Pure brown lost 18 points after shooting 100% in the first half

Jack Kahoun won his second best game of the season by 15 points

Diamanti Presniakovas also won his second best game of the season by 20 points and equaled his nine-goal career record on the pitch Next

Later today, the Trojans (8-8) face the host team, Oakland City University, in the final match of the Dunn Hospitality Group Classic. Information will be at 15:00 ET. Follow the live broadcast Mighty Oaks Live. Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU men’s basketball news and updates. Follow Trojans online and on social media

Facebook – Trinity International Atletics

Tweet – @TrinityMBB @TIUTrojans

Instagram – TIU Athletics

YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tiutrojans.com/news/2021/12/30/mens-basketball-garrison-earns-first-win-as-five-trojans-score-double-digits-in-victory-over-bearcats.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos