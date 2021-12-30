News from the Mediterranean, North Africa and the British Isles





By Regional Patient Advocate Maria Ferron I have advised all member organizations in my region on the new Advocacy Academy courses developed by HAEi. This is a great opportunity for national organizations to take advantage of this wonderful tool to learn how to run an organization and advocate for patients. Please do not hesitate to take a look at https://haei.org/resources/haei-advocacy-academy/. HAE Portugal (ADAH) has been working to raise funds from the industry to print and distribute the poster developed by HAEi to support the awareness campaign the association is working on. The HAEi poster will be distributed to hospitals and health centers. ADAH has also organized the annual patient meeting that will take place virtually due to the current COVID-19 situation. The HAE Group in Tunisia is in the final stages of becoming an official member organization. The group is just waiting for the authorities to give them the accreditation that will allow them to hold the first General Assembly and patient meeting. Once everything is set up, we will start implementing all the HAEi resources needed to promote the organization. In Spain, a survey created thanks to the EU CSL Behrings’s Annual Main Grants Program is due to close this month. A survey or rather two: one for patients and one for physicians was created to understand the differences in accessibility and availability of modern HAE treatments depending on the location. Once closed, it will take several months to complete the data analysis and prepare the final report. This report will allow HAE Spain (AEDAF) to understand where to focus more and raise awareness of access differences with the authorities, so that they can make the necessary changes to local regulations. I am excited to announce that the Spanish Ministry of Health has approved three so-called CSURs (Centers, Services or National Health System Reference Units) for HAE (children and adults). These are the first national reference centers officially designated for EAS in Spain, please see more in the News section from member organizations around the globe. >> Meet the Regional Patient Advocates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://haei.org/news-from-mediterranean-north-africa-and-british-isles-4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos