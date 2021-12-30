US International Investment Position, Third Quarter 2021





The net international investment position of the United States (IIP), the difference between the foreign assets and financial liabilities of U.S. residents, was $ 16.07 trillion at the end of the third quarter of 2021, according to statistics released today by the Bureau of Investigation. US Economic Analysis (BEA). . Assets totaled $ 34.45 trillion, and liabilities were $ 50.53 trillion. At the end of the second quarter, the net investment position was $ 15.91 trillion. Net investment positions and components of assets and liabilities are presented in Table 1. The change of $ 165.1 billion in net investment position from the second quarter to the third quarter came from net financial transactions of $ 114.0 billion and other net changes in position, such as price and exchange rate changes of $ 51.1 billion dollars that mostly reflected the depreciation of major foreign currencies against the US dollar which reduced the value of US assets in dollar terms (table A). Impact of COVID-19 on the international investment position of the third quarter 2021 In the third quarter of 2021, a new division of special withdrawal rights , approved by the International Monetary Fund to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the finances of developing countries, contributed to the increase in US assets and liabilities. The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in IIP statistics because impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be identified separately. Table A. Quarterly change in US net international investment position

Billions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted End of quarter

position,

2021 T2 Position change in the third quarter of 2021 End of quarter

position,

2021 T3 Total Attributed to: financial

transactions Other changes

in position 1 US net international investment position -15,906.0 -165.1 -114.0 -51.1 -16,071.1 Net position excluding financial derivatives -15,943.9 -160.7 -106.0 -54.7 -16,104.5 Financial derivatives other than reserves, net 37.9 -4.4 -8.0 3.6 33.5 US assets 34,273.3 181.2 (2) (2) 34,454.6 Assets excluding financial derivatives 32,167.2 240.9 511.2 -270.3 32,408.1 Financial derivatives in addition to reserves 2,106.1 -59.7 (2) (2) 2046.5 US liabilities 50,179.3 346.3 (2) (2) 50,525.6 Liabilities excluding financial derivatives 48,111.1 401.6 617.2 -215.7 48,512.6 Financial derivatives in addition to reserves 2,068.3 -55.3 (2) (2) 2,013.0 The breakdown of other changes in position in price changes, exchange rate changes and other changes in volume and valuation is presented for the annual statistics published in March and revised in June of each year.

2. Financial transactions and other changes in financial derivative positions are available on a net basis; they are not available separately for U.S. assets and liabilities. US assets increased by $ 181.2 billion to a total of $ 34.45 trillion at the end of the third quarter, reflecting growth in portfolio investment and reserve assets. Portfolio investment assets increased by $ 194.3 billion to $ 16.16 trillion, driven by net purchases of foreign securities from the US. Reserve assets increased by $ 105.0 billion to $ 695.1 billion, reflecting the distribution of $ 112.8 billion in Special Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in August 2021 to the United States as part of its $ 650 billion SDR allocation approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF to replenish member countries’ official reserves and can be exchanged between members for currencies such as the US dollar, euro or yen. The allocation in the third quarter was the largest in the history of the IMF. US liabilities increased by $ 346.3 billion to a total of $ 50.53 trillion at the end of the third quarter, reflecting the largest increase in other investment liabilities. Other investment liabilities increased by $ 294.8 billion to $ 7.77 trillion, reflecting increases in deposit liabilities and SDR distribution liabilities representing the long-term US liability to other IMF member countries holding SDRs. In an SDR distribution, the increase in U.S. liabilities offsets the increase in U.S. assets, so the distribution has no impact on the net position of international investment. Updates for the aggregates of the international investment position of the second quarter 2021 Trillions of dollars, seasonally unregulated Preliminary assessment Revised rating US net international investment position -15.42 -15.91 US assets 34.20 34.27 US liabilities 49.62 50.18 Publications of new statistics With this release of US IIP Accounts, BEA is introducing two new IIP Tables 2.2 and 4.1. Table IIP 2.2 presents annual statistics on direct investment positions in US Special Purpose Resident Entities (SPEs), which are U.S. legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence. Increasing the prevalence of SPEs increases the need for specific statistics on their analysis activities and to improve the interpretability of macroeconomic statistics. Table I1 of the IIP presents quarterly position statistics on U.S. debt positions by currency, sector, and maturity for U.S. assets and liabilities. These statistics will be valuable in assessing US exposure to foreign exchange risks and helping to identify potential future financial crises. The new tables fulfill commitments to IMF Task Force for Special Purpose Entities AND G20 Data Gap Initiative to publish these statistics by the end of 2021. For more information, see “New Statistics on US Special Purpose Resident Entities in International Investment Position Accounts” and “New Statistics on US Debt Positions” in the accounts of the international investment position “. Accelerated publication of IIP Annual Statistics BEA will expedite the publication of the anniversary IIP table 1.3 usually issued in June of each year until March of each year. Table 1.3 details the annual change in IIP, such as financial transactions, price changes, exchange rate changes, and other changes in volume and valuation. For the next IIP issue on March 29, 2022, BEA will include Table 1.3 for 2021, which will also be available at BEA’s Interactive data application. The table will then be updated as part of the annual update in June of each year. * * * Next publication: March 29, 2022, at 8:30 EDT

US International Investment Position, Fourth Quarter and 2021 * * * Publication dates of the US international investment position in 2022 Fourth quarter and year 2021 March 29 First quarter 2022 and annual update June 28th Second quarter 2022 28 September Third Quarter 2022 December 29th

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bea.gov/news/2021/us-international-investment-position-third-quarter-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos