Ontario sees record COVID-19 cases Thursday, 771 new cases in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 771 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the same day that Ontario reported a record number of new cases.

771 new cases follow 653 cases on Wednesday and 424 cases on Tuesday.

There are a record 13,807 new cases of COVID-19 throughout Ontario.

A total of 444 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa involve residents between the ages of 10 and 40, including 105 cases involving 10 to 19 years and 212 cases to 20 to 29 years.

The all-time Ottawa case record was set at Boxing Day when Ontario Public Health reported a record 867. Ottawa Public Health did not report a case count that day, instead providing a three-day total on Monday.

There have been 40,594 confirmed laboratory cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since March 2020.

Health officials reported 277 cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Region on Thursday and 242 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

Ontario Public Health reported 683 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. Sometimes there is a discrepancy in the total number of COVID-19 cases between Ontario Public Health and Ottawa Public Health based on the time the data is collected.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says testing capacity in Ottawa and throughout Ontario is “under strain” and timely access may not be available to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Stand-up testing has been discontinued at Ottawa clinics to keep testing capacity available to essential workers.

KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (December 22 to December 28): 414.2 (from 386.8)

Position rate in Ottawa (December 22 to December 28): 22.5 percent (from 19.6 percent)

Reproduction number (seven-day average): 1.03

Reproduction values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down.

VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 891,880 (+1,519)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 820,752 (+1,160)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 267,827 (+23,938)

Percentage of population aged five and over with at least one dose: 90 percent

Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 83 percent

* Statistics for one- or two-dose Ottawa residents include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTAVA

There are 6,076 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 5,637 active cases on Wednesday. With the testing capacity of COVID-19 strained, the actual number of active cases is unknown.

Ottawa Public Health reported 402 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in the last three days. The total number of resolved coronavirus cases in Ottawa is 33,897.

The number of active cases is the total number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.

HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA

There are 13 people in Ottawa hospitals on Thursday with an active infection, up from eight on Wednesday.

There are three people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in the hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 7 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 6 (1 in ICU)

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTAWA ACCORDING TO THE AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years: 84 new cases (total 3905 cases)

10-19 years old: 105 new cases (5614 total cases)

20-29 years: 212 new cases (8180 cases in total)

30-39 years: 127 new cases (6,423 cases in total)

40-49 years: 91 new cases (5365 cases in total)

50-59 years old: 77 new cases (total 4528 cases)

60-69 years: 44 new cases (total 2577 cases)

70-79 years: 11 new cases (total 1356 cases)

80-89 years: 15 new cases (980 cases in total)

90+ years old: 5 new cases (579 cases in total)

Unknown: Zero active cases (3 total cases)

Variants of concern

Total Alpha cases (B.1.1.7): 6,848

Total Beta Cases (B.1.351): 513

Total Case Range (P.1): 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) right: 1690

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 162

Total variants of anxiety / mutation cases: 15,188

Deaths related to variants / mutations: 124

* OPH notes that VOC trends and mutations should be treated with caution due to the different time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis after the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results can be completed in batches and data corrections or updates may result in changes in counting cases that may differ from past reports.

TESTING FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA

The Ottawa Testing Task Force for COVID-19 reports that 3,148 swabs were processed at assessment centers in Ottawa on December 28th.

A total of 4,235 laboratory tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average return from the time the swab is taken to a test site to the result is 33 hours.

CASES WITH COVID-19 ABOUT THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 277 new cases

Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 148 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 242 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 117 new cases

Renfrew County Health Unit: 40 new cases

Outaouais: 645 new cases

EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks in institutions and outbreaks in communities in Ottawa.

Explosions in the community:

Sport and recreation Recreation: Two blasts

Workplace Recreation: An Explosion

Restaurant in the workplace: An explosion

Workplace Services: An Explosion

Schools and childcare facilities currently experiencing outbreaks:

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School (November 24)

Jockvale Elementary School (December 10)

Pleasant Park Public School (December 12)

Glebe Collegiate Institute (December 13)

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Catholic Primary School (December 14)

Sacred Heart High School (December 14)

Franco-Cité Catholic High School (December 15)

Child Care Licensed for Ottawa Forest and Nature (December 15)

St. Peter’s High School (December 15)

Ottawa Torah Academy (December 16)

Approved Child Care Services at a Garderie Providence Center (December 16)

Licensed Child Care La Coccinelle Le Prelude (16 December)

Merivale High School (December 16)

Sir Wilfrid Laurier High School (December 16)

Alain Fortin Catholic Primary School (December 17)

Montfort Catholic Primary School (December 17)

Primary school St. Patrick (December 17)

Childcare Licensed by Fallingbrook (December 18)

Child Care Licensed by Ruddy Family Y (December 18)

Childcare Farm Board Licensed (December 20)

Sainte-Geneviève Catholic Primary School (December 20)

MIFO Approved Child Care Center – Chapel Hill (December 20)

Discovery Catholic Elementary School (December 21)

Paul-Desmarais Catholic High School (December 21)

Pierre-Savard Catholic High School (December 21)

Gisèle-Lalonde Public High School (December 21)

Steve MacLean Public School (December 21)

Franco-Western Catholic Primary School (December 22)

Terre-des-Jeunes Catholic Primary School (December 22)

Andrew Fleck Home Care Licensed – Orleans (23 December)

Eastern Star Catholic Primary School (December 23)

Sainte-Bernadette Catholic Primary School (December 23)

Childcare Licensed Port – Kanata (December 23)

Childcare licensed by Churchill Carling (December 24)

Dow’s Lake Childcare Licensed (December 24)

Child Care Licensed by the Forest Valley Program (December 26)

Portia Learning Center Licensed Child Care Center (28 December) NEW)

Camp A-29425 (December 28) NEW

Health care and crowded environments experiencing outbreaks: