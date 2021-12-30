JetBlue cuts hundreds of January flights due to Omicron surge as travel disruptions increase

JetBlue Airways is cutting more than 1,280 flights from Thursday through mid-January in anticipation of more Covid-19 infections among pilots and flight attendants, the latest headache passengers face this year.

New York-based JetBlue and other airlines, including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, have canceled more than 8,000 flights since Christmas Eve, according to airline data firm FlightAware, as carriers fought with bad weather and an increase in sick call calls from crews.

The outages cover another difficult year for travel as airlines sometimes tried to boost flights to meet a demand revival after a minor 2020 year.

“This past week has been one of our most difficult periods of operation during the pandemic,” three JetBlue department executives wrote in a note to staff that was seen by CNBC on Tuesday. “The exponential increase in Omicron cases over just a few days is at a level for which no one could reasonably prepare.”

They said the airline would cancel flights “to go even further ahead of the expected increase in Omicron cases”. Scheduled flight cuts are just under 10% of JetBlue’s daily schedules.

JetBlue canceled 175 flights, or 17% of its schedule on Thursday, while more than 1,100 flights were canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware. Meanwhile, United Airlines canceled 192 flights, or 9% of its prime time, while the regional airline SkyWest fell 198, or 8%. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines canceled 95 flights, 14% of what it planned to fly.

The Department of Transportation noted that passengers owe refunds if their airline cancels flights or changes timetables significantly and passengers choose not to take an alternative flight.

“The department is monitoring the airline’s actions and is reviewing complaints it receives against them to ensure that consumers’ rights are not violated,” a DOT spokesman said in an email. “The department will act if airlines fail to comply with applicable law.”