JetBlue cuts hundreds of January flights due to Omicron surge as travel disruptions increase
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 passenger plane that landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
Nik Oiko | LightRocket | Getty Images
JetBlue Airways is cutting more than 1,280 flights from Thursday through mid-January in anticipation of more Covid-19 infections among pilots and flight attendants, the latest headache passengers face this year.
New York-based JetBlue and other airlines, including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, have canceled more than 8,000 flights since Christmas Eve, according to airline data firm FlightAware, as carriers fought with bad weather and an increase in sick call calls from crews.
The outages cover another difficult year for travel as airlines sometimes tried to boost flights to meet a demand revival after a minor 2020 year.
“This past week has been one of our most difficult periods of operation during the pandemic,” three JetBlue department executives wrote in a note to staff that was seen by CNBC on Tuesday. “The exponential increase in Omicron cases over just a few days is at a level for which no one could reasonably prepare.”
They said the airline would cancel flights “to go even further ahead of the expected increase in Omicron cases”. Scheduled flight cuts are just under 10% of JetBlue’s daily schedules.
JetBlue canceled 175 flights, or 17% of its schedule on Thursday, while more than 1,100 flights were canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware. Meanwhile, United Airlines canceled 192 flights, or 9% of its prime time, while the regional airline SkyWest fell 198, or 8%. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines canceled 95 flights, 14% of what it planned to fly.
The Department of Transportation noted that passengers owe refunds if their airline cancels flights or changes timetables significantly and passengers choose not to take an alternative flight.
“The department is monitoring the airline’s actions and is reviewing complaints it receives against them to ensure that consumers’ rights are not violated,” a DOT spokesman said in an email. “The department will act if airlines fail to comply with applicable law.”
CDC removes insulation instructions
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday shortened the recommended isolation time to five days from 10 for individuals who tested positive for Covid but were asymptomatic.
JetBlue had chased Delta last week, urging the CDC to halve its isolation guidelines for new Covid cases in five days, warning of staff shortages and flight disruptions as omicron was spreading rapidly. Other airlines followed suit.
JetBlue updated its layout policies following the CDC announcement to allow staff to return to work if they are asymptomatic after five days.
JetBlue department heads said in a note to staff that they hoped the new guidelines would help bring staff back faster, but added, “we know Omicron’s cases have not yet peaked in the northeast (and not for at least another week or two) where the vast majority of our crew members are stationed. “
The Stewardship Association, the largest stewardess union in the U.S., had urged the CDC not to make the change and said stronger protocols were needed, such as a negative test, to get back to work and 10 days of isolation for workers. unvaccinated that result positive.
“We believe this is a wrong move for aviation as it accepts infectious people returning to work or flying as passengers on our planes,” AFA International President Sarah Nelson wrote to airline chief executive on Wednesday. “While our union did not and does not support the updated guidance, we are willing to work with airlines to enforce the new rules in a way that will protect workers and provide clarity and confidence to our passengers. . “
