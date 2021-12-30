Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began appearing across the globe almost two years ago, Australia has often seemed to live in a parallel reality.

In November last year, when more than 50,000 people had already died in the UK and the daily case numbers were around 33,000 during a stalemate, Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk boasted of crowds at rugby games.

In Victoria, the only country in the country that experienced a major outbreak of the virus in 2020, the term donut day was created to celebrate the arrival of zero new cases of the virus.

Australians have been largely content to endure their forced isolation from the globe on the grounds that life went largely untouched by a pandemic which has killed 5.4 million people worldwide to date.

But that policy of Covid zero, called the fortress of Australia or the hermit kingdom, is now deeply abandoned as the advent of the Omicron variant coincided with a easing of the restrictions of the Covid era.

On Thursday, Australia’s largest state, New South Wales, recorded more than 12,000 new cases, up from 6,000 two days ago. The state is now registering around 1.4 cases per 1,000 people in the population, rapidly catching the UK figure of around 2 per 1,000.

New South Wales has seen a huge increase in daily cases with Covid. Photo: Bianca de Marchi / AAP

Victoria also reported a record 5,100 cases, about 2,000 more than the previous record set the day before. Countries that have tried to eradicate the virus for longer, such as Queensland and South Australia, are setting daily case records. In total, more than 20,000 cases were reported on Thursday.

Although the jump of cases has reflected the outbreak globally since the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant, most of Australia now finds itself facing the reality of living with the pandemic for the first time.

On Christmas Eve, two years after the pandemic, Queensland Health Minister Yvette DAth warned residents to prepare for Covid.

Not to be outdone, her NSW counterpart stated that everyone would take Omicron, a stunning departure from public health messages just a few months ago.

Although Omicron spurred an increase in cases last week, accounting for about 80% of all Covid infections in NSW, the end of Covid zero has long been discussed. As the double-dose vaccination rate reached over 80% in November and fatigue from Covid-era restrictions increased, Prime Minister Scott Morrison became increasingly Bulgarian about reopening the countries.

The planes are back in the air, the kids are back to school, the restaurants are opening and a big Christmas is coming for all of us, Morrison said at the time.

Although the federal government attracts most of the press attention, Australia is a nation of federated states and are the leaders who spurred the response to Covid during the pandemic. The arrival of a new prime minister in NSW in October following a public scandal heralded a dramatic shift in the nation-wide approach to the pandemic.

Dominic Perrottet, the Prime Minister of New South Wales, speaks at a press conference with the Minister of Health of the states, Brad Hazzard. Photo: Paul Braven / AAP

Dominic Perrottet, a 39-year-old conservative Catholic with a background in student politics, quickly adopted what critics called a permissible approach to the pandemic, bringing relief to restrictions after a long stalemate caused by the Delta variant and pushing for country to reopen international borders.

This approach was quickly followed by other state leaders. While the Prime Minister of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, maintained a consistent Covid-zero policy throughout most of the pandemic, increasing dissatisfaction with a series of grueling outbreaks that saw the state capital, Melbourne, spend more time in closing than any other city in the world, led him to declare in October that the policy would not be repeated.

“Now we have the vaccine, and surprisingly the Victorians have gone and got the vaccine in record numbers, and very soon, we no longer need blockages,” he said at the time.

Where Australia’s two largest states have gone, the rest have been forced to follow.

People wait in line at a test site for Covid-19 at Melbourne Town Hall. Photo: Con Chronis / EPA

As cases grow across the country, even Mark McGowan, the Prime Minister of Western Australia and the most ardent adherent of the Covid-zero approach, has been forced to admit that the state will eventually have to live with the virus.

When Western Australia registered five new cases on Christmas Eve after a French traveler tested positive for the virus, he said a planned reopening of the border with the rest of the country on February 5 could become redundant if there was a spread of significant virus in the state. .

The increase in evidence of the reduced severity of Omicron strains, coupled with the high rate of vaccination in Australia, means that leaders such as Perrottet have remained Bulgarian for the country’s need to live with the virus.

But she has presented a test for a country trying to face a dramatic face in its approach to the virus.

Perrottet has been forced to pursue some of the loosening restrictions, including a decision to reintroduce an underwear mask mandate, and on Wednesday he urged NSW residents not to line up for PCR tests unless they were ill amid an explosion in the lines of Covid testing and delays in results.

In every press conference we have said that the number of cases will increase. Now they are being added. We need to learn to live next to the virus and we were doing just that. And in the meantime there will be concerns, as natural as a society that we adapt to those environments, and that’s okay, he said.