Marina seizes almost $ 4 million worth of heroin in an international drug seizure tidings





Tit US. The Navy seized almost 900 pounds and $ 4 million worth of heroin as part of an international drug attack in the Arabian Sea. Two naval vessels, of USS Tempest AND USS Typhoon, 385 kilograms, or 849 pounds, were seized heroine, worth about $ 4 million in a drug seizure on Monday by an international drug force called the Combined Task Force, Marina said in a press release. The drugs were hidden in a fishing boat, described as a stateless boat, unrecognized by any country. “This latest seizure is a demonstration that CTF 50 and certain surface and air assets are ready to conduct stop operations 365 days a year,” said Brendon Clark, a Royal. New Zeland Navy Captain and Commander of CTF 150, in a press release. HUSBAND CONSIDERS GUILTY OF Killing Woman by Sprinkling Her Cereal with Heroin tamarind Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins said that because the nine members of the fishing boat identified themselves as of Iranian nationality, the boat most likely belonged to Iran. “We were able to execute this prohibition safely and accurately due to the tireless efforts of all involved,” Lt. Cmdr. Matt Intoccia, commanding officer i storm, said in the Navy statement. “I am proud of our collective contribution to regional stability and look forward to more opportunities for operational success.” Hawkins gave no details as to who created the heroin or where it was supposed to end up. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER The crew of the fishing vessel was released along with the vessel, after the working group seized the narcotics, it is said in the announcement of the Navy. Throughout 2021, the Drug Task Force has seized more than $ 193 million worth of illegal narcotics as part of drug seizure operations, according to the Navy statement. Original location: Marina seizes heroin worth nearly $ 4 million in an international drug seizure Videos of the Washington Examiner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

