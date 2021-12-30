Ashraf Ghani blames international allies for Afghanistan falling to Taliban | Afghanistan





Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has broken his silence with his first interview since fleeing Kabul four months ago, in fact blaming the international community and in particular the Americans for the fall of the republic. Ghani told the BBC he had rushed to leave Kabul by helicopter from his terrified national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, and the commander in chief of the declining presidential security. They said PPS [presidential protection service] has collapsed, [and] if I take a stand, everyone will be killed, Ghani said. it [Mohib] did not give me more than two minutes. He was speaking with former British Chief of Staff General Sir Nick Carter, who was invited to edit the BBC Radio 4s Today program. The Taliban were clearly on a path to take control of Afghanistan before Ghanis fled into exile, but his hasty departure put an end to hopes of a regular handover of power that could have kept some aid flowing and thwarted plans for a government. comprehensive. Now Afghanistan is haunted by famine; its economy has shrunk by more than a third and its health and education sectors have been crippled by an immediate cessation of the foreign funds on which they relied. Asked by Carter what he meant to the Afghan people, many of whom blame you as their leader for the current catastrophe, Ghani said his biggest mistake was relying on Afghanistan’s allies. For what they rightly blame me for, they have a total right, I trusted our international partnership and followed that path, he said. We have all made a big mistake in assuming that the patience of the international community will last. Ghani criticized Washington for leaving his government out of peace talks with the Taliban, claiming that the agreements signed under US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad actually sacrificed Afghans for the peaceful withdrawal of US troops. In terms of the process, in terms of the outcome, the responsibility must clearly fall on him [American] team, he said. We have never been given the opportunity to sit with them [the Taliban]. Ambassador Khalilzad sat down with them; it became an American issue, not an Afghan issue. Delete us. Khalilzad said in an interview with the Today program that the fall of the republic was due to the failure of the Afghan leadership and Afghan troops who did not strongly resist the Taliban. Six months ago, the two men were among the most influential figures shaping Afghanistan’s future; now no one is willing to accept any responsibility for the tragedy that is following the country. Carter asked the former president about any personal regrets that had surfaced in the last 100 days. Ghani did not mention the humanitarian crisis, but complained about the damage to his reputation and legacy. My work is ruined. My values ​​have been violated and I have become a Turkish head.

