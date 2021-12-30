Hard year for the Caribbean – New York Amsterdam News

This was a difficult year for the residents and governments of the Caribbean Community, as an already economically challenged region was forced to face a number of major issues, including the brutal assassination of a head of state, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, a volcanic eruption in St. Vincent, Barbados, the transition to a republic and the change of governments in several member or associated countries, among others.

Just as governments began to think that the availability of a range of vaccines against COVID was helping to reduce pandemic deaths and the rate of infection, their attention was to shift to Haiti in early July, when gunmen stormed the residence. private of the Haitian president, Jovenel. Mose, killing him by a barrage of bullets, wounding his wife and looting the house for secret documents.

The assassination sparked political upheaval across the region, as it exposed security vulnerabilities in this part of the tourism-hosting globe. Mose, 53, was the first leader killed since Maurice Bishop of Grenada in late 1983 by local soldiers, sparking an American invasion of the island to restore order and governance. Most of Moses’s killers have turned out to be Colombian assassins hired, many of whom are in custody.

The New York Times and investigators have reported that Mose was planning to move against several local narcotics dealers and had kept a list of the names of suspected perpetrators.

His assassination occurred just weeks before a deadly earthquake struck the island and the same week that Tropical Storm Grace caused devastating flooding.

As Haiti struggles to settle into a turbulent year for Caricom, few can forget the looting effects of a second full year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, tourism-dependent governments were forced to deal with closed airports, parked airplanes and ported cruise ships, while countries across the globe were closed and tourists stayed away. Now they are dealing with the Delta and Omicron variants which have increased the rate of infection in Trinidad, in particular. The island is the first on the block to report Omicron infections and is facing an average of nearly 30 deaths from COVID per day, although officials are urging locals to get vaccinated.

A frustrated Prime Minister Keith Rowley wants everyone in the republic with Tobago to take the blow. Refusing civil servants will be sent home free of charge.

We have come to the point where the government will have to take certain actions, said Prime Minister Rowley. I have had extensive discussions with the attorney general and his support team in his ministry and his advisers abroad and now we will move on to a situation of insistence that people in Trinidad and Tobago accept the government policy that vaccination is our way more good to deal with bearers of death and destruction.

Meanwhile, neighbors like Guyana, Suriname and Barbados have seen significant reductions in deaths as well as daily rates of infection. The same is true for the East Caribbean subgroup.

As the battle against the pandemic continues, the usually well-organized Barbados smoothly passed into a republic in late November, installing former Gov. Sandra Mason as the first head of state in brown or brown instead of a white grandmother , known globally as Queen Elizabeth. Jamaica has since emphatically indicated it will join Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad and Dominica in time for the 60th independence celebrations next August.

In April, the region came to the aid of the St. Bloc member country. Vincent when the Soufriere volcano erupted for the first time since 1979, sending hot lava and other discharges down hills and communities. The pillars of ash headed east to Barbados closing air travel and life on the island for several days. The regional response to St. Vincent encouraged many to praise the integration movement, a point not missed by the newly formed Caricom Secretary General Carla Barnett.

In the past year we have experienced, from time to time, the benefit of the community working together to help each other respond to natural disasters. We also worked together to purchase and distribute vaccines, to present a common front in climate change negotiations, and to vigorously defend our interests in discussions with foreign governments, she said.

2021 will also be the year when Africa and the Community held their first official summit, promising to make it an annual issue to boost trade, investment, tourism, cultural exchanges and establish direct air travel, disrupting Europe and the North. America from travel itineraries. Africa had also helped the region secure large deliveries of vaccines.