Hard year for the Caribbean – New York Amsterdam News

This was a difficult year for the residents and governments of the Caribbean Community, as an already economically challenged region was forced to face a number of major issues, including the brutal assassination of a head of state, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, a volcanic eruption in St. Vincent, Barbados, the transition to a republic and the change of governments in several member or associated countries, among others.

Just as governments began to think that the availability of a range of vaccines against COVID was helping to reduce pandemic deaths and the rate of infection, their attention was to shift to Haiti in early July, when gunmen stormed the residence. private of the Haitian president, Jovenel. Mose, killing him by a barrage of bullets, wounding his wife and looting the house for secret documents.

The assassination sparked political upheaval across the region, as it exposed security vulnerabilities in this part of the tourism-hosting globe. Mose, 53, was the first leader killed since Maurice Bishop of Grenada in late 1983 by local soldiers, sparking an American invasion of the island to restore order and governance. Most of Moses’s killers have turned out to be Colombian assassins hired, many of whom are in custody.

The New York Times and investigators have reported that Mose was planning to move against several local narcotics dealers and had kept a list of the names of suspected perpetrators.

His assassination occurred just weeks before a deadly earthquake struck the island and the same week that Tropical Storm Grace caused devastating flooding.

As Haiti struggles to settle into a turbulent year for Caricom, few can forget the looting effects of a second full year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

