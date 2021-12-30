New Year’s night forecast calls for strong storms, floods and snow





Mother Nature will offer her own version of fireworks in the form of thunder and lightning, but it will be in addition to floods, strong winds and even possible tornadoes.

“The storms have to take place late Friday night and last until the early hours of Saturday afternoon,” the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Memphis said. said Thursday morning . “All sorts of harsh weather will be possible … but I believe the biggest threat could be floods.”

Not every city will have traditional NYE celebrations this year, but if you plan to attend, you may need to pack your poncho or parka with you.

As we end one year and launch another, strong storms will mark both occasions, as a cold front pushes its way toward the spring heat that has been in place all week over the southern states. On Friday, the most vulnerable areas will be from Dallas, Texas, to Lexington, Kentucky. These storms will be capable of all severe weather hazards, including heavy hail, harmful winds, floods, frequent lightning and some tornadoes. By Saturday, the threat of strong storms shifts further east and south, but also expands to affect even more places. “Strong to strong storms are again possible Saturday night,” the NWS office said. in Hunstville, Alabama . “Primary weather hazards are damaging winds and heavy rainfall with localized flooding, but hail and tornadoes cannot be ruled out.” Floods will also be a major concern, especially across Kentucky, where clearing is still ongoing from tornadoes that exploded the area nearly three weeks ago. Widespread rainfall of 1-3 inches is expected from western Arkansas to western Pennsylvania. Kentucky could see the highest amounts, up to 4 inches over the weekend. Since the land is already saturated throughout Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, floods and flash floods are very likely. New year, new weather (colder). After an incredibly warm December for most of the US, the new year may bring the first extended winter flavor to some states. This could be the first major snow event of the season for the Midwest, with widespread snow accumulations of 4 inches possible from eastern Kansas to Lake Michigan. Heavier snow bands can result in even higher amounts of 6-8 inches or more along the Iowa / Missouri and Northern Illinois border, resulting in widespread travel disruptions. Heavy snow is also expected Friday evening through Saturday morning for Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico, where snow will range from 3-5 inches at lower altitudes to 1-3 feet for higher Mountain heights. Rocky. You can not have snow without cold and there will be a big drop in temperatures this weekend. On Friday, Indianapolis ranges from the highest temperatures around 60 degrees to peaks in the 20s on Sunday, with some mixed snowfall. The Dallas-Fort Worth area, which has set record high temperatures numerous over the past two weeks, will have high temperatures on Saturday close to 70 degrees to the highest at 40 low on Sunday. “The coldest night of this winter is expected Saturday night with temperatures dropping to teens and 20s overnight,” the NWS office in Dallas / Ft. valuable said on Thursday . “A strong northerly wind in the 10 to 20 mph range will make it feel even colder with single-digit wind chills and teenagers from sunrise on Sunday.” Are you cold? Why not play hockey? The Winter Classic outdoor game traditionally played on New Year’s Day will be in Minneapolis this year and it will be cool. The high temperature on Saturday is supposed to reach only -2 degrees, but it will be even colder when the game starts at 18:00 CST with a frozen temperature of -5 with a wind chill moving around -20 degrees . This can be considered the coolest NHL hockey in nature game in history if those temperatures are verified.

