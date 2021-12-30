Manitoba sees higher COVID-19 rates among healthcare workers, youth – Winnipeg





Manitoba is reporting higher levels of COVID-19 among healthcare workers and young people as the highly contagious Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across Canada. Manitoba Shared Health Chief Nursing Lanette Siragusa says 418 health care workers tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Read more: Manitoba COVID-19 cases rise to 947, hospitalizations reach 183 She says the number of cases is about seven times from a week ago. The province is also reporting a 32 per cent increase in hospital admissions, with a “significant number” of young people receiving care.















0:44

Manitoba COVID-19 Numbers: December 29th





Manitoba COVID-19 Numbers: December 29th

Siragusa says 34 of the 190 patients with COVID-19 in Manitoba hospitals are under the age of 40. The story goes down the ad The province is facing the largest number of hospitalizations with COVID-19 since the third wave and expects further strains in its health system as cases continue to rise. Trends Canada’s pension plan premiums are growing more than planned. Here’s what we know

Almost every province sets a new record for COVID-19 cases while Omicron includes Canada Read more: More KN95 masks being distributed in liquor stores in Manitoba: province Manitoba set a record for new daily cases on Thursday, with 1,123 infections reported. It is the third day in a row that the province sets a record for daily cases. Officials say there are now 8,418 known known cases of COVID-19 across the province, but have also said that number is under-reported due to an inaccurate number in testing.















0:22

Waiting times for booking the rising COVID-19 test in Manitoba





Waiting times for booking the rising COVID-19 test in Manitoba

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know: Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If you have symptoms, contact your public health authorities. The story goes down the ad To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up your sleeves. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible, and keeping a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a non-medical mask or mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces. For full COVID-19 coverage by Global News, visit our coronavirus site. © 2021 Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8480361/manitoba-health-officials-give-briefing-on-covid-19-planning/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos