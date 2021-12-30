Altitude International Issues CEO Update





PORT ST. LUCIE., Fla., December 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – -Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ALTD) has released the following business update from its CEO, Greg Breunich: “In the spirit of the holiday season, I want to express my deepest appreciation to all our shareholders, past and present, who have invested their hard-earned time and money in our emerging new company. I can assure you that the high volatility of our stock price in no way reflects our consistent and detailed approach to implementing our strategy in developing sports, education and technology. By merging BHI’s fast-growing revenue businesses with the advanced training technology and public structure provided by ALTD, we are now in a perfect position to execute a wide variety of acquisitions and synergistic partnerships within our sectors. To this end, we are interviewing two Banking Investment Firms with strong M&A components to assist us in completing the purchases we have identified. “We are currently in various stages of negotiations with some high-impact companies and look forward to taking these agreements to the next level in the coming days and weeks. We have a focus focused on owning and establishing our headquarters in South Florida, as well as a major initiative that would provide us with our restrained football market and boost exponential growth in our football revenue and participation. We are also looking to establish a manufacturing relationship with a world-class brand that will build, sell and serve product lines related to our core technologies in the industry. Successful completion of these initiatives would help us overcome even our most aggressive growth forecasts, while giving the investment community the opportunity to raise awareness of all our affiliates and the big names and advanced systems attached to each of them. “I’m quite proud of the mix of businesses and field programs that ALTD has created in such a very short time and really pleased with the kind of people we have been able to attract to help us achieve our lofty goals. I believe we will soon be taking full advantage of the potential of all our businesses as we make an abundance of goodies for people across the globe through our new technologies. “The new year brings you health, prosperity and blessings.” Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains the “forward – looking statements” set out in United States Private Securities Judicial Reform Act of 1995, which includes risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that such statements will be accurate. Current results and future events may differ materially from current management expectations. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other factors identified in the company’s previous files on the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in future statements in this publication. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether resulting from new information, upcoming events or otherwise. Media contacts: Karla Hernandez 561-750-9800 (o); [email protected]. SOURCE Altitude International

