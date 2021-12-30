Attacks on warehouses force UN World Food Program to suspend operations in El Fasher, North Darfur – Sudan





ROME – The World Food Program (WFP) has suspended operations across the state of North Darfur in Sudan, following a series of attacks on its three warehouses in El Fasher, the state capital. The suspension could affect close to two million people in the area by 2022. The attacks began on the evening of December 28 and the looting continued until the morning of December 30. More than 5,000 metric tons of food appear to have been taken, with hundreds of robbers also dismantling warehouse structures. “The WFP is outraged by these senseless attacks and condemns the continued looting of aid and the destruction of its assets in the strongest possible terms. “As a result, we have been forced to suspend WFP operations in North Darfur, in effect immediately,” said David Beasley, WFP Executive Director. “This theft has robbed nearly two million people of the food and nutritional support they so desperately need. “Not only is this a major obstacle to our operations across the country, but it jeopardizes our staff and our ability to meet the needs of the most vulnerable families.” WFP calls on the Sudanese government to urgently ensure proper security, recover looted reserves and provide guarantees so that WFP can safely resume its operations in North Darfur. Losses in El Fasher cannot be offset by stocks currently in Sudan without compromising aid destined for vulnerable people in other parts of the country. A total of 10.9 million people in Sudan are in need of food security and livelihood assistance by 2022. # # # The United Nations World Food Program is the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize 2020. We are the largest humanitarian organization in the world, saving lives in emergencies and using food aid to build a path to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflicts, disasters and the impact of climate change. Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media and @WFP_Sudan CONTACT

For more information, please contact (email address: [email protected]): Leni Kinzli, WFP / Sudan,

Tel. + 249 9 1200 2000 [ext. 2112],

Mob. +249 (0) 91 277 1269

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/sudan/attacks-warehouses-force-un-world-food-programme-suspend-operations-el-fasher-north The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos