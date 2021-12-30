Therapeutic Solutions International successfully treats “no option” patients with its JadiCell st stem cell therapy while advancing preparations for the Phase III COVID-19 clinical trial





OCEANSIDE, California .– (TELI BIZNES) – Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) announced today the successful treatment of 15 recent patients under the Law on the Right to Experiment with the adult stem cell product, the universal donor of the company JadiCell. All patients showed no side effects and demonstrated subjective and objective levels of improvement. There were 12 patients with COVID-19 who underwent deep healing despite the advanced stage of the disease, while Navy SEAL retired that was previously publicly disclosed1 along with two other retired seals, there was a significant drop in biomarkers associated with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), as well as psychological improvement in bi-monthly follow-up. We are making progress in preparing for the next JadiCells Phase III clinical trial for COVID-19 treatment. This includes negotiations with the contract research organization, recruitment and site selection, as well as the organization of probation logistics, said James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. Nevertheless, COVID-19 and disturbing variants like omicron, have the potential to cause severe chaos in our healthcare system. We have literally saved lives with JadiCells and believe in making treatment available as soon as possible under appropriate conditions. Under the law of the right to be tried, companies are allowed to offer therapies that have passed the Phase I clinical trials to patients who in the physician’s opinion do not have therapeutic options available. We plan to continue clinical implementation and data collection in a real-time environment using JadiCells for patients whose physicians feel they qualify under the Right to Try, said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. Nothing makes me feel better as the CEO of this company than to see our life-saving product directly. Now the mission is to make it available on a large scale, which we will do. About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on modulating immunity for the treatment of certain specific diseases. The company’s corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/. 1 Therapeutic Solutions International successfully treats Veteran Navy SEAL suffering from chronic traumatic adult stem cell encephalopathy JadiCell under the right to test the law

