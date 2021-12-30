Russia lists Pussy Riot member, collector and satirist as ‘foreign agents’





MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday appointed a member of the punk band Pussy Riot, a prominent art collector and satirist known as “foreign agents”, the latest in a series of moves critics say have been created. to suffocate. disagreement. Closing a year of crackdowns on Kremlin critics unprecedented since the Soviet era, Russian authorities this week ordered the closure of the country’s oldest human rights group, Memorial International. Read more In 2021 Alexei Navalny, the main critic of the Kremlin was imprisoned and his movement was banned. Many of his allies were forced to flee. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The government says it is enforcing laws to curb extremism and protect the country from what it says are malignant foreign influences. On Thursday, Russia’s Justice Ministry added Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot, art collector Marat Gelman, Kremlin satirist and critic Viktor Shenderovich, and five others to the list of “foreign agents” that has now grown to 111 names from 17 to end of 2020. The term “foreign agent” carries negative connotations of the Soviet era and subject to those listed with strict financial reporting requirements. He also forces them to foretell everything they publish with a statement of denial stating that they are foreign agents. Shenderovich is one of Russia ‘s most prominent satirists, best known for a political cartoon puppet show broadcast on television in the 1990s. Tolokonnikova helped launch Pussy Riot, which became known for a series of provocative performances, including protests against leaders of the Russian Orthodox Church. She is also one of the founders of the independent news media Mediazona, which labeled itself a “foreign agent” in late September. On Thursday, Mediazona said the justice ministry had put him on the list for quoting other “foreign agents” and taking money from Google ads. The media have complained that keeping statements about “foreign agents” is similar to spoiling their products and severely damages advertising revenue. Some Russian-labeled media outlets decided to shut down as finding sponsors and advertisers became almost impossible. The Kremlin opposes the idea that the media is being persecuted and says legislation is needed to protect Russia from foreign interference and that journalists and NGOs can be manipulated. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; additional reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Edited by Toby Chopra Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-lists-pussy-riot-member-art-collector-satirist-foreign-agents-2021-12-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos