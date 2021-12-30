Here are 7 things the International Space Station taught us in 2021

The International Space Station is the most extreme and expensive science laboratory in the world. In its more than 20 years of operation, it has conducted thousands of experiments, providing fascinating insights into the effects of microgravity on the human body, cultured cells or various materials and chemical processes. Here are the most interesting findings that the space station gave in 2021.

1. Space flight improves the ability of stem cells to regenerate

Stem cells are sometimes seen as the holy grail of future medicine. Capable of regenerating almost infinitely and turning itself into all kinds of cells, stem cells are abundant in young bodies, but lose their energy as we age. There are different types of stem cells. Those found in embryos, also called pluripotent stem cells, can form all kinds of cells in the human body. But stem cells also exist in adult bodies, providing the ability of various organs to repair themselves.

A recent experiment conducted in International Space Station found that in the weightless environment, stem cells from the human heart improved their ability to regenerate, survive, and multiply.

The effects were observed in both adult and neonatal stem cells. The discovery, part of NASA’s Cardiac Stem Cell research project, is good news for the future of regenerative medicine, as it shows that it is possible for adult heart stem cells to function better. This means increasing their ‘stem’, their ability to regenerate, multiply and create new types of cells that a damaged organ may need. Regenerative medicine hopes to one day be able to engineer tissue to repair and replace failed organs and cells. STUDY was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

2. More intense exercise in space improves bone quality

Astronaut Sandra Magnus, the flight engineer of Expedition 18, exercises in the Advanced Resistance Exercise Equipment (aRED) at the Unity junction of the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA)

Microgravity is bad news for bones. Lack of mechanical load tells the body to stop holding these important supporting structures as they do not seem to be needed. When astronauts return to Earth, they suffer from serious illness bone loss .

The good news is, that as well as further earth , space exercises seem to keep the body in shape, including the bones. or new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that crew members who increased their endurance training during their space missions were more likely to maintain their bone strength.

The study, part of NASA’s Biochem Profile and Canadian Space Agency TBone investigations, also found that bone loss in some astronauts could have been predicted by the erection of several biomarkers before their flight. These biomarkers, found in astronauts’s blood and urine, along with the astronauts’s training history, can help space surgeons identify astronauts at greater risk for bone loss.

3. Microbes can dominate in space

Microbes can efficiently extract valuable metals from lunar and Martian rocks in space, a recent experiment by European Space Agency (ESA) revealed. The experiment, called Biorock, used microorganisms to extract the metal element vanadium from basalt, which can usually be found in MONDAY AND March .

The microbes extracted 283% more vanadium while they were on the space station than on Earth. Biomination is a cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternative to the chemical extraction of important materials from ores, a process that usually relies on harsh chemicals and requires a lot of energy. Using biomination in space will certainly be beneficial to future colonists of Mars and the moon, as they will be able to obtain raw materials to make tools, spacecraft parts and other equipment.

4. shedding light on the mysterious phenomena of the weather

The artist’s impression of lightning seen in space from space followed by a blue flash lasting 10 microseconds, a blue plane lasting 400 milliseconds and an elf created by the blue flash lasting 30 microseconds. The International Space Station solar panels come to the fore. (Image credit: DTU Space / Mount Visual / Daniel Schmelling)

A European instrument called the Atmosphere-Space Interaction Monitor (ASIM) has provided new insights into the genesis of some little-understood phenomena in Earth’s atmosphere . Used to study strong storms and their atmospheric effects, ASIM has previously helped shed light on the generation of high-energy terrestrial gamma ray (TGF) flares, the most energetic natural phenomena on Earth that accompany storm lighting .

But recently, the instrument studied the so-called blue planes , which are essentially overhead shooting light bursts created by the disturbances of positively and negatively charged regions at the tops of clouds. Blue jets, which take their characteristic blue color from nitrogen ions, can shoot at altitudes of 30 miles (50 kilometers) in less than a second.

Scientists discovered that blue planes are created by “blue clusters”, short discharges in the upper layers of storm clouds. The mechanism behind these blue planes appears to be somewhat different from that after the normal lightning we can observe on the ground.

5. You can make cement in space

Astronauts on the International Space Station experimented with the production of cement in space and discovered that although it creates microstructures somewhat different than on Earth, it works. The experiment, called the Cement Solidification Microgravity Investigation (MICS), involved mixing cement powders with different additives and different amounts of water.

IN the last round of experiments , a mixture of tricalcium aluminate and gypsum showed interesting results.

In the future, these “space-made” cement mixtures could be used to build stations on Mars or the Moon. Cement is used to make concrete, which has excellent protective properties against cosmic radiation. It is also strong enough to defend against impact meteorites .

And to make things easier, future Mars and Moon colonists could actually print 3D structures out of concrete made from lunar and Martian lands on a 3D printer similar to Additive production plant currently located on the space station.

6. Reduction of radiation exposure

New space station research has shown that the technology used to protect astronauts from dangerous space radiation could be made even more efficient in the future by using a mineral called colemanite. This boron-rich mineral is a type of borax that forms as a deposit during the evaporation of alkaline water.

An experiment by Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) exposed some parts of a polymeric material to spatial conditions outside the International Space Station. The coleman-treated polymer sample suffered almost no radiation damage and appeared almost indistinguishable from a sample that was not exposed to space. The researchers published their results in Journal of Applied Polymer Science in July.

In the future, colemanite could be used to handle satellites, space station exteriors or even high-altitude aircraft, NASA said in a statement.

7. Exercise protects against cardiovascular problems (even in space)

Astronauts and cosmonauts in space often suffer from changes in the structure of their veins, especially in their legs. A study by the Russian space agency Roscosmos However, he found that these changes can be somewhat prevented by training and can be reversed after the flight if the space travelers have enough rest time between missions.

The veins of the 11 cosmonauts who participated in this study , published in the journal Experimental and Theoretical Research, showed no major damage after the second flight compared to the first. The space travelers had vacations of about 4 years between their missions.