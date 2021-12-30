A man dies after being stabbed in downtown Halifax, the suspect is arrested

A suspect has been arrested following a knife attack Thursday morning in downtown Halifax, leaving one person dead and another injured.

Halifax Regional Police were called to Insight Optometry on Brunswick Street around 9:15 a.m. after a man entered the clinic and attacked two men who were inside.

A 55-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to a police press release.

The other victim, a 66-year-old, was also injured in the quarrel. He was taken to hospital with injuries suspected of being out of danger for life.

The attacker left the area on foot.

Police said a 25-year-old was arrested shortly afterwards in the area.

Charges are expected, police say

Police said they are treating the incident as a murder and charges are pending. They said the investigation is in the preliminary stage and that they could not comment on a possible motive.

The optometry clinic is located on Brunswick street in downtown Halifax, in the same building with a hotel and restaurant. (Rob Short / CBC)

Brunswick Road between Sackville Street and Spring Garden Road as well as Doyle Street on Queen Street were temporarily closed as police responded to the scene.

This is the fifth murder in the Halifax area in the last two months. Police said earlier that it was too early to speculate on whether those previous killings were related.

On Wednesday, the Halifax RCMP confirmed that the death of a 28-year-old whose body was found inside a vehicle in Loon Lake has been defined as a murder.