The Global Series returns to Holcombe Hall after the end of the one-year pandemic | tidings

After a school year in which a long-term global cultural literacy program was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AI students once again gathered this semester to share and learn about different international cultures.
The Global Series is an international student-based program with events Wednesday night at the Holcombe Hall Living Room, in which international and other students learn about their cultures through presentations, food offerings, shows, and more. Due to restrictions on campus meetings and the fact that Holcombe Hall housed COVID-19 positive students during the 2020-21 school year, the program received a one-year break.
Since the launch of the Global Series more than 10 years ago, its events have featured speakers from countries around the world, including the Philippines, Japan and Bolivia. A December 1 evening event was the last of the fall semester and meetings will begin again in the spring semester.
Shemsa Ndahiro Iribagiza, a graduate assistant for Holcombe and Futrall Halls, has been organizing and planning Global Series events since she began her work in July.
I was interested in doing this (because) I am doing a higher education program and I am interested in international education and working with international students, as an international student myself, said Ndahiro Iribagiza.
Mahir Kamal, a technology management student, gave a presentation on Bangladesh at a previous event. Kamal liked to present about his country’s culture, celebrations and religious traditions, he said.
Kamal has been a regular contributor to the Global Series this semester.
The Global Series will give you a different perspective, Kamal said. You can learn about different cultures, places and how the lifestyle is there and how people live there. I wanted to learn more about other countries, as I have not traveled to many countries, so coming to this event gives me an opportunity to learn about those countries and their cultures.
Christina Sarieddine, an engineering student from Lebanon, gave a presentation on life in the capital, Beirut, during the December 1 meeting.
I wanted to present more about what is happening in my country and I did not have a better opportunity to present, so I chose to be part of the Global Series, Sarieddine said.
Sarieddine shared information about Lebanon’s major history, culture and monuments, as well as the hardships the Lebanese people are facing due to extreme gas and electricity shortages and inflation. During her presentation, she shared photos and videos she had taken and spoke passionately about her country and culture.
Sarrieddine wanted her audience to understand that although Lebanon is a country of peaceful people, he has never experienced peace, she said.
People should come to the Global Series because it is an opportunity for them to learn more about other countries, Sarieddine said. The other presentations are only five minutes short, and the Global Series gives us the opportunity to talk as much as we want about what is happening in our country, our traditions and our hopes for a better future.
Ndahiro Iribagiza said she was excited to see such a large turnout at the December 1st event.
It is a platform where international students come and talk about their countries (and) their culture, which creates a sense of belonging and community building and helps local students learn about the afterlife they may not necessarily hear about. said Ndahiro Iribagiza. . And it also builds global competition and a global awareness.
