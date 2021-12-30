South Africa says it has passed its fourth wave of cases

The South African government said Thursday that data from its health department suggested the country had crossed its Omicron peak without a large increase in deaths, offering cautious hope for other countries struggling with the variant.

The speed with which the fourth wave led by Omicron rose, peaked and then fell, has been shocking. said Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council. Peak in four weeks and rapid decline in the other two. This Omicron wave has ended in the city of Tshwane. It was a rapid flood more than a wave. The increase in deaths during this period was small, and in the last week, officials said, marginal.

Some scientists were quick to predict the same pattern elsewhere.

Become in a difficult January, as cases will continue to rise and peak, and then fall rapidly, said Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist at the University of Washington who is a former scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. of Diseases. While cases will continue to occupy hospitals, he said, he expects the percentage of hospitalized cases to be lower than in previous waves.

Omicron, with dozens of disturbing mutations, was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in late November. It quickly became dominant in South Africa, sending case counts to a pandemic peak with an average of more than 23,000 cases per day by mid-December. according to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University.