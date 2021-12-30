International
South Africa says it has passed its fourth wave of cases
The South African government said Thursday that data from its health department suggested the country had crossed its Omicron peak without a large increase in deaths, offering cautious hope for other countries struggling with the variant.
The speed with which the fourth wave led by Omicron rose, peaked and then fell, has been shocking. said Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council. Peak in four weeks and rapid decline in the other two. This Omicron wave has ended in the city of Tshwane. It was a rapid flood more than a wave. The increase in deaths during this period was small, and in the last week, officials said, marginal.
Some scientists were quick to predict the same pattern elsewhere.
Become in a difficult January, as cases will continue to rise and peak, and then fall rapidly, said Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist at the University of Washington who is a former scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. of Diseases. While cases will continue to occupy hospitals, he said, he expects the percentage of hospitalized cases to be lower than in previous waves.
Omicron, with dozens of disturbing mutations, was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in late November. It quickly became dominant in South Africa, sending case counts to a pandemic peak with an average of more than 23,000 cases per day by mid-December. according to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University.
As of last week, Omicron appeared in 95 percent of all new positive test samples that were genetically sequenced. It has spread to more than 100 countries, infecting previously vaccinated and previously infected people, and its spread has strained hospitals and weakened the workforce in places like the United States and Britain.
In South Africa, the total number of cases has fallen by two weeks, falling by 30 per cent in the last week in on average less than 11,500 per day. Confirmed cases fell in all provinces except Western Cape and Eastern Cape, data showed, and there was a drop in hospitalizations in all provinces except Western Cape.
There are many warnings. Random figures may have been distorted by reduced testing during the holiday season. And many people in the most affected area had some immunity, whether from vaccination, from a previous infection, or both, which could have protected them from serious illness.
However, research teams in South Africa, Scotland and England have found that Omicron infections more often result in mild illnesses than previous variants of the coronavirus, causing fewer hospitalizations.
South African officials last week ended tracing efforts and lifted quarantine for people who may have been exposed but had no symptoms. Braking strategies are no longer appropriate, mitigation is the only viable strategy, the government said at the time. On Thursday, the government announced the end of its curfew from midnight to 4am. However, rallies are limited to 1,000 people indoors, with proper social distance, and 2,000 people outdoors. Face covering in public places is mandatory.
