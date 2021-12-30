More than 400 health care workers in Manitoba tested positive for COVID-19 last week

A total of 418 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19 last week in Manitoba nearly seven times as many as the first cases a week ago, Lanette Siragusa, chief health officer for Common Health, told reporters Thursday. .

That number included 96 nurses and nursing students and 49 doctors and physicians in training who tested positive from December 19th to 25th, Siragusa said at a technical conference.

The rest of the cases were among other healthcare professionals, including allied health system and emergency medical personnel, as well as various support staff who may not interact regularly with patients.

More than half of last week’s cases are believed to be related to the spread of the disease in the community, and most of the staff involved were eligible for their third dose of the vaccine but had not yet received it, she said .

“This serves as a very powerful reminder for everyone, including our healthcare staff[your] the third dose once you have the right to do so “, said Siragusa.

Fifty-two percent of qualified Manitobans have received only two doses of vaccines, andit says on the provincial websiteonly 19 percent received a third blow.

A Shared Health spokesman said 330 of the 418 workers who tested positive had not received their third dose, including 232 were eligible to do so. Data on boost doses from specific workforce are not available, the spokesman said.

While marking a significant increase, recent cases among healthcare workers are proportional to the jump in cases that Manitoba is seeing in general, Shared Health CEO Adam Topp told the conference.

The update comes as the highly transmissible variant of the Omicron coronavirus continues to bring about a huge increase in cases. Earlier Thursday, Manitoba announced 1,123 new infections the first time this number has broken four digits.

This jump has also led to an increase in disease-related hospitalizations, with unvaccinated or partially immunized people pushing those figures, Siragusa said.

As of Thursday, Fifty-five percent of those hospitalized in Manitoba for COVID-19 were completely unvaccinated. For those in the ICU, the number is 78 percent.

“The unvaccinated continue to push the numbers in our care, with people who have not been fully vaccinated being nine times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID and 26 times more likely to be admitted to the ICU,” Siragusa said.

Thursday’s update comes a day after the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority sent a memo telling health workers with mild COVID-19 symptoms and a negative test result for the disease that they can return to work.

Siragusa said the new protocol gives staff more flexibility to react based on their individual situation.

“We see this as a way to support the healthcare system in a safe way,” she said. “We are not asking staff to come to work if they feel sick and need to be home.”

Limited visits to care homes, hospitals

In another development, officials said they are making a series of changes to help soften transmission and free up space in Manitoba hospitals and intensive care units.

This includes making the “difficult decision” to again limit social visits to residents of personal care homes and hospital patients. While there will be selected exceptions, for the most part only essential care providers and designated family caregivers will be allowed to visit those locations, Siragusa said.

“We absolutely recognize the importance of social visits and we are doing this temporary measure while community broadcasting is so high,” she said.

Manitoba will also continue to move patients to various hospitals across the province to make room at its acute care locations in Winnipeg, Topp said. To date, 147 patients have been transferred as part of this strategy, including 40 in the past week.

The province has also expanded its virtual COVID-19 outpatient program to three other countries, Topp said.

This program discharges patients with COVID-19 with support for home care, including oxygen, and admitted its 400th patient earlier this week.

The hospitals that are being added, Portage District General Hospital, Bethesda Regional Health Center and Boundary Trails Health Center are all in the Southern Health region.

There are currently 113 intensive care beds operating in Manitoba, Topp said, with more to be opened as needed in the coming weeks. As of Thursday morning, there were 96 patients in those beds, Siragusa said.

And more changes could still be on the way if capacity continues to be a problem, Topp said, including once again reducing electoral operations in the province.

However, Manitoba has not yet developed triage protocols to determine who is given priority if the capacity to care for people runs out, Siragusa said.

“We are focused on capacity development within the system and this is where we want to be everyone’s focus at the moment,” she said.

“Every Manitoban is important and it is our goal to provide services to anyone and everyone who seeks it.”