COVID 4Cyte testing lab says new definition of close contact will not relieve pressure at test site

One of the largest pathology companies in Australia says it does not expect demand for COVID-19 PCR tests to fall sharply, despite changes in the definition of close contacts announced yesterday.

Main points: Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the change is an adjustment based on understanding the new variant, Omicron

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the change is an adjustment based on understanding the new variant, Omicron Pathology company 4Cyte says rising cases and lack of rapid testing kits mean testing centers will still be under pressure

Pathology company 4Cyte says rising cases and lack of rapid testing kits mean testing centers will still be under pressure AMA President Omar Khorshid says he expects hospital admissions to increase in the coming weeks due to Thursday’s decision

On Thursday, the new designation was agreed at an extraordinary meeting of the national cabinet.

Now Prime Minister Scott Morrison says a close contact will be someone who has spent four hours or more with a confirmed case in a home or family-like setting, such as a residential care facility.

These contacts will only be required to quarantine for seven days and perform a rapid antigen (RAT) test on the sixth day.

He said the new definition will take effect Dec. 31 in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT.

The changes were expected to reduce strain on PCR testing centers across the country, which have seen large lines and long delays during the holiday period.

But 4Cyte medical director Kate Harris said the increase in COVID-19 cases and the inadequacy of RAT kits would continue to drive people to PCR testing centers in large numbers.

“The definition of close contact has not fixed it for us,” she said.

“I have worked in [testing] queue yesterday and a family of four who went to queensland on january 3 said ‘we want to do our PCR test because no one can buy fast antigen tests anymore’.

“I’m very confused by the announcement of close contact yesterday, and here we are all confused, because what is the difference between a fully vaccinated person and an unvaccinated person?

Doctors fear the new definition will see missing cases

The Australian Medical Association has expressed fears that the country’s new definition of close contacts will simply accelerate the spread of COVID-19.

“We will miss many more cases with this new, closer definition of close contact,” AMA President Omar Khorshids said in a statement.

“Anyone who catches Omicron in a restaurant or pub, for example, and who is asymptomatic, will not know they are infected and can transmit the virus to the most vulnerable people.

“The change will help maintain testing capacity and should limit the number of health workers laid off, but will come at the cost of accelerating the outbreak.”

The rules should reflect the new variant, says PM

In announcing the changes, Morrison said it was an adjustment based on the meaning of the Omicronvariant.

This species is the first most contagious in this country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The data suggest that it causes less severe disease than previous variants, but exactly how much remains to be confirmed.

“Of course, we’re going to see an increase in cases,” Mr Morrison said.

“This is what I expect to happen, but, with Omicron, with a lower severity, insisting on Delta settings to try [to]fight what ‘s going on with Omicron, well, that makes no sense. “

Across Australia, where the virus has been circulating for less than a month, COVID-related hospital admissions have increased, but not at the same meteoric rate as new infections.

“It seems the national cabinet is prepared to bet that a massive Omicron explosion will not cause a large number of hospitalizations,” Dr Khorshid said.

“While the initial data are encouraging, we expect hospitalizations to increase in the coming weeks simply because of the very large number of cases, which will be much larger than positive tests show, due to the decision. of today ”.

Dr Khorshid had previously warned changing the definition was a bad idea.

“Rapid tests the toilet paper of 2022”

In Victoria, where the state has recorded consecutive days of record infection numbers, AMA State Branch President Roderick McRae said it was a “politically appropriate” response to a “PCR crushing capacity”.

Dr McRae said the new settings seemed to be in response to the Omicron strain, but the Delta variant was still around.

He said the settings would take effect shortly before “overwhelming events” such as the New Year celebrations.

Dr McRae said another issue was the lack of availability of rapid antigen tests.

States and territories have agreed to provide only rapid antigen-free tests for those who have symptoms or are contacts of known cases.

“It’s very difficult to find a quick antigen test, however we are introducing this rule within eight hours,” he said.

“So we need to have a lot more time for the logistics needed for fast antigen tests to arrive in Australia and be made available.

“Rapid antigen tests will be the toilet paper of 2022.”

There have been calls to do RATsfree, but Mr. Morrison said there were no such plans, with the exception of vulnerable groups like those in nursing homes.

He said the government had been advised that providing this assurance to the private pharmacy industry would give the industry confidence to ensure that RATs were “back on the shelf”.

