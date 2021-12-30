NB Summary of COVID-19: Record 572 new cases, rapid tests in absentia

New Brunswick has once again broken the record for new COVID-19 infections.

The province reported 572 new cases Thursday and two more deaths. Active cases are now 2,840.

There are now 16 people in intensive care and another 24 are in hospital. Of the 40 people hospitalized, 27 are over 60 years old and 11 people are on a ventilator.

No one under the age of 19 is in the hospital, according to a government news release.

The rate of people being hospitalized and in the ICU “continues to affect more people who are unvaccinated,” the statement said.

The new cases reported on Thursday are divided as follows:

Two people around the 70s died one from Zone 2, the Saint John region and one from Zone 3, the Fredericton region. As of Wednesday, 111 people have recovered.

Public Health said 82.9 per cent of qualified New Brunswickers have received two vaccines, 90.1 per cent have received a single dose and 19.6 per cent have received a booster dose.

Press conference on 31 December

The province will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to offer “an update on access to testing, isolation and contact tracking in light of the dominant Omicron variant.”

But there will be no updates on January 1st or 2nd. Information from those days will be given on January 3rd.

Support for PCR tests continues

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says the Horizon Health Network has increased staff assessment centers, but she is not sure it will take long to reduce the number of testing requests.

A news release from the province said the largest number left is in the Saint John region, with 2,200 test requests. Shephard said the goal is to test priority cases within 24 hours. This group includes health care workers and early childhood educators.

The second priority group, which includes symptomatic persons and those with rapid positive tests, is being booked for a test within five days.

“So they are working hard to make priorities within 48 to 72 hours, and they will add additional staff in an effort to clear the black cargo as quickly as possible,” a Shephardin interview.

According to the announcement, Zone 3 has about 750 arrears and Zone 1 has about 540 claims.

“All priority groups in these areas are planning a PCR test within 24 hours,” the statement said. “In Zone 3, the second priority group is being booked for testing within 68 hours (about 3 days) and in Zone 1, within 48 hours.

Shephard suspects the remaining collection will reveal even more cases of COVID-19.

A place for the delivery of rapid cell phone tests in Hampton on Thursday. (Roger Cosman / CBC)

“There are probably more cases out there than we can ever know, because Omicron transmits so quickly and vaccinated individuals may not be so symptomatic that they worry about getting a PCR test. The count is.”

Shephard said the province may soon change the way testing is done. Public health officials are working with regional health authorities and other groups to finalize details of the new strategy.

“So things are as they are now, but we can go ahead for very few days to talk about another way of testing strategies, because the numbers will grow so fast that it may not be possible to do PCR testing. in fashion at the time we need it. “

She declined to give any details, but said the testing strategy “may need to focus more on vulnerable sectors”.

Shephard said the province is also talking about pursuing other jurisdictions that rely more on rapid tests, rather than requiring subsequent PCR tests.

The Canadian Red Cross is also working to help eliminate the remaining cargo.

Jon Spicer, emergency management manager at the Canadian Red Cross in New Brunswick, said a four-person team has been deployed to the Saint John area. He said that during a shift of eight to 12 hours, the team can do up to 150 tests a day.

“I know the team is working as hard and fast as it can,” he said.

The team was previously housed at the Fredericton rating center.

He said the Red Cross could appoint three more teams “wherever the greatest need is assessed”.

One of the team members is a licensed nurse in New Brunswick.

Spicer said the second mobile testing team will arrive on January 10th. Members are coming from all over the country, some from Ontario and Alberta, while others are already based in Atlantic Canada.

“These people all come out of our readiness list and they support deployments wherever there is most need in the country,” he said. “Team composition depends on the availability of our staff across the country.”

The tests they administer are laboratory-based, official confirmation of a COVID-19 infection. They are different from the quick tests that people can do at home and are also lacking in some areas.

Quick tests in absentia

For the second day in a row, a limited supply of rapid test kits was causing headaches for people in the Saint John area.

Vehicles began lining up in Hampton at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 2 hours before kits were scheduled to be delivered. At noon, they were all gone.

It was especially disappointing for Stacy Bonney from Kingston.

Bonney waited in line for more than an hour and was the first person to return on Thursday morning after her, a string of vehicles stretching for about three miles.

Bonney said it had never occurred to him that he would not be able to get any test kits after waiting so long in line.

After waiting in line for more than an hour Thursday morning, the Stacy Bonney was the first vehicle to leave after supplies ran out at a fast-delivery test site in Hampton. (Roger Cosman / CBC)

Horizon Health Network had 756 individual boxes, with five sets inside, and 96 family boxes, with 25 inside, available for distribution in Hampton. By the time they got out at noon, there were still several hundred vehicles in line, stretching along William Bell Drive and down Hall Street.

Last Thursday, a strong traffic line blocked the Main Road for most of the morning before supplies ran out in the town square, near the former train station. Officials decided to relocate the distribution site to the former Comex bus station, between Main Street and William Bell Drive near Lakeside Road.

At one point, traffic spanned the entire two-mile stretch of William Bell, down Hall Road and along Main Street to high school. Many of them stopped along the side of the road for two hours before reaching the distribution point.

David Godbout said he was not bothered by the reception at all.

“I knew he was waiting,” said the Hampton resident, who waited in line with his two granddaughters for nearly two hours.

He said the wait was worth it to test regularly and keep those around him safe from COVID-19.

Hundreds of people waited four hours for the rapid test kits that were being delivered Thursday at the Diamond Jubilee cruise terminal in Saint John. (Roger Cosman / CBC)

After problems with delivery Wednesday in Saint John and Grand Bay-Westfield, formations were also long in Saint John on Thursday.

Hundreds of people lined up for hours before the 13:00 opening of the distribution center at the Diamond Jubilee cruise terminal.

A spokesman for Horizon was asked about the number of kits available in that country, but did not respond in time for publication.

On Wednesday, Horizon said not enough test kits were being delivered to its receiving locations.

Last week, Public Health said there were 189,000 kits or 1.5 million tests. Another 500,000 tests are expected within days, and 750,000 tests are expected to arrive in the first week of January.

The red line, which represents about a mile, indicates the length of the formation for the rapid test kits in Saint John on Thursday. (Google Maps)

Despite completing rapid tests at several distribution centers across the province this week, Shephard said “supply will be good in the province”.

She said there were 3.8 million quick test kits delivered in New Brunswick in December.

She said the situation in Saint John this week was “unfortunate.” She said the region was receiving 2,600 test kits a day and would continue to do so.

Shephard said “distribution is leveled” and that she is not concerned about supply. However, she worries that this week’s absences could lead to congestion.

“And on this note, I would like to say that if people have extras these days, if they have gone and stood in line more than once and have extra kits and know that a family member or a neighbor needs them, do not be afraid to donate it and know that you will be able to get more. “

Shephard said it is also important that people do not test unnecessarily. If you have not been anywhere and you are not going anywhere, there is no need to try.

The idea is to test if you have been exposed to positive cases, or before you go to visit someone who may be vulnerable and of course if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Information on where and when quick test kits will be available throughout the holidaysis available online.

Flight exposures

December 23rd Air Canada Flight 7920 from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 22:30

December 23rd Air Canada Flight 7918 from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 13:35

December 23rd Air Canada Flight 8510 from Montreal to Bathurst, departed at 20:41

December 23rd Porter Airlines Flight 247 from Toronto to Ottawa, departed at 12:55; Porter Airlines Flight 259 from Ottawa to Moncton, departed at 18:35

December 22nd Air Canada Flight 8498 from Toronto to Saint John, departed at 8:57 p.m.

December 21st Porter Airlines Flight 205 from Ottawa to Fredericton, departed at 8:20 p.m.

December 21st Air Canada Flight 7916 from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 8 p.m.

December 21st Air Canada Flight 7918 from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 13:25

December 20th Air Canada Flight 7994 from Montreal to Moncton departed at 13:23

December 20th Porter Airlines Flight 205 from Ottawa to Fredericton, departed at 8:20 p.m.

December 20th Air Canada Flight 7998 from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 22:11

December 20th Porter Airlines Flight 205 from Toronto to Fredericton departed at 6:56 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

Anyone worried about having COVID-19 can take an online self-assessment test.

Public Health says the symptoms included a temperature above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the fingers and toes.

If you experience any of these symptoms, stay home, call 811 or your doctor and follow the instructions.