Omicron is less severe than the Delta Ontario study suggests as COVID cases rise across Canada

A new study of recent Covid-19 cases in Ontario suggests that the Omicron variant is less likely to cause hospitalization or death than the Delta variant, but may have a significant impact on healthcare systems due to its transmissibility. up.

The Ontario Public Health Survey comes after the province set some records for daily COVID-19 infections in the fast-paced, with the most recent peak of 13,807 new infections reported Thursday.

The agency identified 6,314 Omicron cases that showed symptoms appearing between Nov. 22 and Dec. 17, and matched them to Delta cases based on age, gender and onset date.

He found that after adjusting for vaccination status and region, the risk of hospitalization or death was 54 percent lower in Omicron cases than in Delta cases.

“Omicron appears to be the first dominant variant that demonstrates a decrease in disease severity,” the study said.

“While the severity may be reduced, due to Omicron transmissibility, the absolute number of hospitalizations and the impact on the healthcare system is likely to be significant.”

On Thursday, 965 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 200 people in intensive care, said Health Minister Christine Elliott. The seven-day average of COVID-19-related patients in the ICU is now 179, she said.

“The data are being updated to distinguish hospital / ICU patients for COVID-19 from those admitted for other reasons, but they are positive,” Elliott added.

The province also recorded three new deaths due to COVID-19.

Although the number of daily cases is increasing, health experts have said the actual number may be much higher than reported due to the holidays, and with hospitals and testing centers under strain.

At least one public health unit in the Toronto area has asked residents to complete a survey if they test positive for a rapid antigen test. The York Region Public Health said the move would ensure it could have “the information needed to respond to the pandemic” and better understand the use of rapid tests in the region.

The public health unit also told those residents to immediately isolate themselves and consider themselves with COVID-19 due to the large number of PCR tests.

In Ottawa, public health officials said the increase in COVID-19 cases and contacts “has exceeded the capacity of testing and case management operations.”

They advised residents who test positive on a rapid antigen test to be isolated for at least 10 days and until symptoms resolve, but said they should not report the results of their rapid test to the Ottawa Public Health.

In northwestern Ontario, a First Nation has declared an emergency and issued a call for support as it faces a COVID-19 explosion.

Officials at Bearskin Lake First Nation, located approximately 425 miles north of Sioux Lookout., Ont., Said there are 26 positive cases of COVID-19 within the community, which has a reserve population of less than 400 people.

“We are seeking additional support for nursing, support for logging operations as members are running out of wood, support for delivering food to those in isolation and community safety,” the First Nation said in a statement announcing the emergency.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s chief physician is set to make an announcement on the province’s pandemic response Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Kieran Moore was originally scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday to share new rules for testing and managing COVID-19 cases, but the event was postponed so officials could review changes to isolation and quarantine guidelines in the United States. .

Ontarians are also waiting for the province to announce whether the children will return to school in person or online next week in light of the recent rise in cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Some provinces have decided to extend the winter break for some or all of the students, while others have chosen to switch to virtual tuition starting next week.

The new rules also went into effect Thursday in the province’s long-term care homes, placing a pause in access to long-term care homes by general visitors and daily absences for all residents for social purposes.

However, designated caregivers may continue to enter long-term care homes.

