Flight cancellations at Portland International Airport increased in December





The number of potential passengers stranded at Portland International Airport has increased this month, but the exact reason for the increased flight cancellations remains unclear. PDX counted 226 flights canceled this month since Thursday morning. By comparison, the airlines canceled only 79 flights in November. That’s definitely above average, said Kama Simonds, a spokesman for Portland Port, which operates the airport. A number of factors are likely to be blamed, including the prevalence of the omicron variant, the shrinkage of the workforce from the time airlines were reduced to 2020, and winter weather. PDX runways remained safe for air travel although a few inches of snow piled up across the subway area earlier this week, but major weather events in Seattle and Salt Lake City caused a ripple effect of cancellations here , said Simonds. It was not necessarily the weather in Portland that was affecting those flights, she said. If it does not enter, it does not leave. With maximum working hours set by the Federal Aviation Administration, flight crews can often interrupt time when they encounter sudden delays, such as mechanical problems or freezing, Simonds added. Specifically in Portland, so far there have been 17 flight cancellations on Thursday, 23 on Wednesday, 33 on Tuesday, 48 on Monday and 53 on Sunday. On a typical fall day with no bad weather across the system, the number of canceled flights on PDX numbers is between zero and four. The Port of Portland has no line of sight for reasons of crew rest, Simonds said. Nationwide, the number of stranded passengers has increased indefinitely during the holidays. According to flight tracking firm FlightAware, as of Thursday, about 7,800 flights departing from, going to or within the US have been scratched. More than 1,100 of them were on Thursday. The US was not alone. There have been thousands of cancellations abroad. European and Australian airlines report the same logistical issues related to COVID-19 and flight crews. Chinese airlines have accounted for a large percentage of cancellations. To put this in perspective, most flights were in order. There are about 70,000 flights a day, globally, said aviation data provider Cirium. The Associated Press contributed to this report. Zane Sparling; [email protected]; 503-319-7083; @pdxzane

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/commuting/2021/12/portland-international-airport-flight-cancellations-spike-in-december.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos