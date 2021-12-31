Connect with us

International

Business News Stock Market and Stock Market News Finance news

Published

30 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO
















GEPL Capital Karan Pai says the price action suggests reducing volatility and also shows the possibility of prices moving in a narrow range of 17,000-17,300.

Organizing the trade for Friday: 15 main things you need to know before ringing the bell


Trend news

News anchor presents news in primetime with Maori beard tattoo, creates story



NamePRICECHANGING% Chg
Nhpc31.250.601.96
ntpc126.903.753.05
Sbi451.70-2,70-0.59
Indiabulls Hsg212.85-4.10-1.89

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these youngsters will score the most runs this ipl?

Which of these youngsters will score the most runs this ipl?

reviews

Thank you for voting