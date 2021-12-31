International
COVID-19: Quebec restores night curfew, private gatherings banned as cases rise
Quebec is resuming its controversial overnight curfew starting Friday at 10pm, which is New Year’s night and will continue until 5am the next day.
Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault made the announcement Thursday amid rising hospital admissions and the exponential increase in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.
Also starting from Friday private gatherings around the house will be banned. Only people living alone or in need of caregivers will be allowed to join another family bubble.
Dining rooms in restaurants will be closed, but pick-up and drop-off options will be allowed to continue.
The province reported a record 14,188 infections and an increase of 135 pandemic-related hospitalizations for a total of 939 patients, including 138 in intensive care.
Legault said the number of cases to be published on Friday is over 16,000.
Earlier in the day, the Quebec Institute for Excellence in Health and Social Services (INESSS) released its modeling forecasts, which show that an already dire situation is getting worse.
The most optimistic scenario, based on average growth rates, shows that COVID-19 hospitalizations could reach 1600 in the next three weeks, while those for intensive care patients could reach 300.
The second scenario predicts up to 2,100 COVID-19 patients in regular beds and 375 in intensive care, which is higher than without provinces in previous pandemic waves.
The institute, however, said intensifying vaccination efforts, coupled with newly implemented or future public health measures, could slow the projected increase in hospital admissions.
Legault noted the INESSS report and modeling by the institute of public health as reasons to take more action.
“Our experts tell us that there is a risk that we will not be able to treat everyone, everyone who needs it in the coming weeks,” he said.
“I know we are all tired, but it is my responsibility to protect myself from this. That’s why I’m announcing new restrictions from tomorrow. “
Essential employees, people seeking medical attention or people traveling for humanitarian reasons will be exempt from the curfew.
Anyone outside their home during curfew hours may be required to justify their movements.
Fines for violating the curfew range from $ 1,000 to $ 6,000.
The province initially imposed a curfew during the pandemic on January 9, 2021 and lifted the health order only on May 28.
Quebec is the only province in Canada that has imposed a curfew during the pandemic.
Legault acknowledged that his return was an extreme move, but necessary in the circumstances.
He promised that it would be the first restriction to be lifted once the situation in hospitals stabilizes.
“We are not doing this for fun, but out of a need to save our network and save lives,” Legault said.
Earlier in the week, Health Minister Christian Dub announced that some COVID-19-positive health workers, under certain conditions, would be allowed to return to work as the network faces an acute staff shortage due to the virus.
Legault said in just one week workers in absentia jumped from about 5,600 to 12,500, giving a blow to an already fragile health system.
He called on every health worker, even retirees, to come and give a hand if they can.
He also urged people who are not vaccinated to get a vaccine.
“If infected with the virus, they are 10 times more likely to end up in hospital with serious consequences that can even lead to death,” he said.
Legault added that the province is considering making the vaccine passport a requirement to access a wider variety of services, not only to reward those who have been vaccinated, but to protect the unvaccinated from self.
To date, 84.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Other restrictions are added
Other measures aimed at curbing the rising tide include postponing the start of personal education classes for high schools, high schools, and adult education until January 17, 2022.
Kindergartens will remain open, but daycare services will be available only to parents who really need them, with priority given to essential workers.
Places of worship have been ordered to close, but may remain open to provide funeral services for a maximum of 25 people.
Stores will be closed on Sundays for the next three weeks, with the exception of some businesses that offer the necessary goods, such as pharmacies, dealerships or corner shops, and gas stations.
Indoor sports are suspended if not practiced alone, in pairs or between residents of the same family.
Outdoor sports are allowed to continue, but indoor facilities on ski hills and snowmobile relays will only be open to allow people to warm up. People will not be able to eat food indoors, although food services will still be able to offer orders for receipt.
– With files from The Canadian Press
