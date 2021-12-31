International
COVID-19 pandemic update | BC Gov News
As of Thursday, December 30, 2021, 88.0% (4,388,068) of eligible persons aged five and over in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.9% (4,131,506) have received their dose of second.
In addition, 91.9% (4,260,681) of qualified persons 12 years of age and older in BC received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.1% (4,131,345) received their second dose, and 19.1% (884,416) received a third dose.
Also, 92.3% (3,991,809) of all qualified adults in BC received the first dose, 89.6% (3,875,648) received the second dose and 20.4% (883,558) received the third dose.
BC is reporting 4,383 new cases of COVID-19, including 21 epi-related cases, for a total of 251,054 cases in the province.
There are 17,357 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 230,784 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 211 people are in hospital and 66 in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in isolation.
New / active cases include:
- 2319 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 7940
- 977 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- Total active cases: 6424
- 501 new cases in Internal Health
- Total active cases: 1713
- 122 new cases in North Health
- 460 new cases in Island Health
- four new cases of persons residing outside Canada
Note: Active cases exclude those who have died, terminated isolation or disappeared for prosecution.
In the last 24 hours a new death (Internal Health) was reported, in a total of 2,420.
There have been 2,825 cases of the Omicron disturbance variant confirmed in BC:
- Fraser Health: 777
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 1,333
- Internal health: 152
- Northern Health: 13
- Island Health: 548
- Unknown: two
There have been six new outbreaks of health care facilities at Mission Memorial Hospital, New Vista Care Center, Chartwell Langley Gardens, Chartwell Carlton Gardens, Chartwell Crescent Gardens and Guildford Seniors Village (Fraser Health), for a total of 13 outbreak facilities. continuous. including:
- Long-term care:
- Oxford Nursing Home, Fort Langley Nursing Home, Harmony AgeCare Court, Vista New Care Center, Chartwell Langley Gardens, Chartwell Carlton Gardens, Chartwell Crescent Gardens, Guildford Elderly Village); AND
- Ridgeview Lodge (Internal Health)
- acute care:
- Mission Memorial Hospital (Fraser Health); AND
- Lions Gate Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health)
- Assisted or independent living:
- Waverly Seniors Village (Fraser Health)
- mental health and substance use:
- UBC Hospital – Detwiller Pavillion (Vancouver Coastal Health)
From 22-28 December, fully unvaccinated persons accounted for 15.8% of cases.
From December 15-28, they accounted for 54.7% of hospital admissions.
Last week’s cases (December 22-28) – A total of 15,429
- Unvaccinated: 2,185 (14.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 249 (1.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 12,995 (84.2%)
Cases hospitalized in the last two weeks (December 15-28) – Total 117
- Unvaccinated: 64 (54.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 0 (0.0%)
- Fully vaccinated: 53 (45.3%)
Last week, cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (December 22-28)
- Unvaccinated: 337.3
- Partially vaccinated: 96.4
- Fully vaccinated: 283.7
Last two weeks, hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (December 15-28)
- Unvaccinated: 14.9
- Partially vaccinated: 0.0
- Fully vaccinated: 1.1
Since December 2020, the province has administered 9,368,643 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.
