All adults in England provided a booster vaccine for COVID-19

Any qualified adult in England, aged 18 and over, has now had the opportunity to receive a booster vaccine for COVID-19

Anyone who has not come forward has called for Improvement Now to Defend Against Omicron

Every qualified adult in England has now had the opportunity to receive a life-saving booster for COVID-19, as the government and the NHS achieve their goal of providing those 18 and older with additional administration by the New Year.

On November 30, the government set out its ambition to offer all eligible adults the opportunity to receive their supplement by the end of January. In response to the growing threat of the Omicron variant, the target was pushed forward by the Prime Minister and the NHS through the national Get Boosted Now campaign, to protect the public as soon as possible – with the aim of providing all qualified adults an amplifier. by New Year.

The campaign led to a huge increase in vaccination rates, with over eight million additional vaccines administered in just over two weeks in England (a 45% increase), between December 12 when the Prime Minister set the new ambition and yesterday (e Thursday). December 30). The NHS in England has broken record after record at the time including the largest number of vaccinations ever recorded in a single day: 830,000 refills reported on Saturday 18 December. It was also the day when the UK hit over one million vaccinations in total, including first, second, third and booster doses rising from 928,000 the day before.

More than 28.1 million people in England, more than 7 in 10 of the qualified adults have now received their booster after the rapid expansion of the vaccination program over the last month. This includes about 90% of those aged 50 and over who are eligible.

The COVID-19 booster vaccination program has been a historic national effort for both the NHS and the public, with tens of thousands of volunteers set up to support NHS staff and thousands in line to provide protection for themselves and their loved ones. others. This week, the NHS ensured that over 1.5 million appointments were still available between December 27 and January 3, allowing all those who had not yet had the booster the opportunity to book their appointment. For anyone who has not yet submitted, hundreds of thousands of appointments remain available to book from now until Monday, January 3rd, with millions of other seats available beyond January 3rd.

Secretary of Health and Social Welfare Sajid Javid said:

Our world-leading vaccination program has made tens of millions of people able to see their loved ones this Christmas knowing they have booster protection. I am happy to confirm that we have achieved our goal of providing a COVID-19 booster for all adults by the New Year. I am extremely proud of the work that the NHS has done to accelerate the program and thank the front-line staff, volunteers, the Armed Forces and the British public who have made it possible for us to fulfill this commitment.

Some qualified people may not have been able to get their booster yet due to COVID-19 infection, as most will be required to wait 28 days after infection before getting a booster.

To meet the ambitious target and ensure that the country is offered protection against the new variant, the COVID-19 vaccination program was accelerated and significantly increased over the past month. This included:

the opening of over 3,000 vaccination sites, with 180 new locations opening in December, including football stadiums, shopping malls and Christmas markets, extended opening hours and several places working full time;

sending over 30 million people NHS invitations during 2021 including over 3.9 million letters, 26.7 million text messages and 14.7 million emails inviting people to book online;

sending a message to everyone in the country encouraging them to grow;

the deployment of 750 armed forces personnel to support the deployment, along with a renewed effort that has meant recruiting tens of thousands of volunteers; AND

temporary suspension of the 15-minute observation period after Pfizer or Moderna booster strokes, when clinically safe and appropriate to do so, in order to have more strokes in the arms.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS COVID-19 vaccination program, said:

I am extremely grateful for the tremendous efforts of NHS staff and volunteers this year, who have gone further to implement the NHS vaccination program and who, in just over 12 months, have administered more than 110 million life-saving COVID-19 shocks. Thanks to their tireless efforts, 28 million people have also taken over their vital booster administration since September, and countless records have been broken in recent weeks as the biggest and most successful move in health history accelerated the boosters’ spread and offered all adults the opportunity. to reserve their supplementary dose. With COVID-19 cases continuing to grow rapidly, the best solution you can make this new year is to protect yourself and those around you, so I urge you to apply for your amplifier as soon as you can. , and with the hundreds of thousands of appointments available in the following days, it has never been easier to catch your hit.

The dose interval between the second dose and the booster dose was also reduced from six months to three months on the advice of the Independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) with the reservation made available one month in advance.

The UK booster program is one of the fastest in the world, ranking second in Europe – after Iceland – and third in the world in the number of boosters per 100 people in the total population. A total of 33.5 million additional injections have been administered in the UK, as well as 51.7 million first doses and 47.4 million second doses.

This follows a record festive period of vaccinations in England. Vaccines were working in areas up and down the country to give people their boosters over Christmas. More than 214,000 hits were reported during Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, including 184,445 boosters.

There were 306,574 vaccinations on Tuesday 28 December (including 258,399 boosters) – the highest total recorded at the Bank’s holiday and 244,078 vaccinations on Monday 27 December (including 209,626 boosters).

All eligible adults can get the jab by booking online through the National Reservation Service or by visiting their nearest vaccination center.

Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said:

We have now offered all qualified adults in England a booster for COVID-19 a triumph for the NHS and vaccination program. It has never been easier to get your vaccine, with over 3,000 vaccination sites open now – so you can catch a kick between January sales purchases or watching your favorite football team play. Hundreds of thousands of matches are available from now until January 3 – book your booster now to play a part in the fight against Omicron before the New Year.

While two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection against the Delta variant, data from the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) show that two doses are not enough to protect people from Omicron – but one dose of the third provides about 70% protection against symptoms. Omicron infection two to four weeks after booster administration.

It is vital to get a first and second kick, in order to qualify for a booster to get vital defense against Omicron. Recent UKHSA data show that people who are unvaccinated are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated.

If someone is infected with COVID-19 and has not yet taken the booster after 28 days have elapsed, they are encouraged to book their visit as soon as possible.

Those who qualify for a booster vaccine, who have delayed the appointment due to other acute illnesses, are also encouraged to book once they have fully recovered.