NB Summary of COVID-19: 572 new cases Thursday, active infections rise to 2,840 record

New Brunswick reported its highest overnight increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 572 new infections.

The province also announced 111 cures, bringing the total number of active infections to 2,840 – the highest number of active cases the province has seen to date.

From Thursday’s new cases:

140 are in the Moncton region (Area 1)

219 are in the Saint John region (Area 2)

89 are in the Fredericton region (Area 3)

46 are in the Edmundston region (Area 4)

eight are in the Campbellton region (Area 5)

33 are in the Bathurst region (Area 6)

37 are in the Miramichi region (Area 7)

Health officials say as of Thursday there are 40 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

From those in the hospital:

27 are over 60 years old

No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized

The permanent seven-day average of hospital admissions is available at Panel and COVID-19.

New Brunswick also reported two new deaths related to the virus, including one person in their 20s in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and one person in their 70s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) .

According to New Brunswicks Online panel for COVID-19, there were 159 COVID-19-related deaths.

The province did not announce any new cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 147 cases of the variant.

The OMICRON variant is expected to affect hospitals

New Brunswick says it is preparing its healthcare system for an influx of cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Regional health authorities, together with Extra-Mural / Ambulance New Brunswick, are considering what services can be further reduced to ensure essential services and emergency operations continue to be provided to all New Brunswickers.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard is advising New Brunswickers residents to stay away from emergency departments unless absolutely necessary.

Omicron is now believed to be the dominant variant in the province. Because of its high transmissibility, cases are expected to continue to rise, affecting the health system and other sectors, Shephard said in a press release Thursday. Hospitals will continue to ensure that people have access to the urgent care they need, but they will feel the strain due to this increase in cases.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief health officer, urges people to keep their contacts as low as possible.

Tomorrow is New Year’s night, but this should not be a typical year of big gatherings or holidays, Russell said. Now more than ever, New Brunswickers must do their part to slow down the spread of the virus. Please keep your small celebrations with your family members or people in your stable 10.

QUICK TESTS

Public Health says more than 3.8 million rapid tests have been delivered to New Brunswickers since Dec. 1 through schools, workplaces, airports and transportation sites.

Health officials say while sending fast tests to New Brunswick has slowed during the holiday season, it is expected to return to normal in the new year.

Those with multiple home test kits should wait and use them before replenishing their supply, and they should contact family or neighbors who may request test kits and share their supply with them, Shephard said.

Information on hours and locations for quick test kits throughout the holidays is available online.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials say 82.9 percent of qualified New Brunswickers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 90.1 percent have received their first dose and 19.6 percent have received a booster dose.

A list of those who qualify for a booster dose is available online.

UPDATE FOR COVID-19 PLANNED FOR CUTTING

New Brunswick will hold a live press conference for COVID-19 at 11:00 a.m. Friday to provide an update on access to testing, isolation, and contact tracking in light of the dominant Omicron variant.

The press conference will be broadcast live on CTV Atlantic’s website.

ASSESSMENT CENTER DELAYS

Assessment centers continue to have delays due to increased demand for PCR testing.

Public Health says more resources and extended hours have been allocated to the Saint John rating center to help clear the load of more than 2,200 claims.

The Canadian Red Cross is also in place to help.

Priority groups, which include public health referrals, health care workers, and those working or living in vulnerable environments (such as long-term care facilities), are scheduled for a PCR test within 24 hours.

The second priority group, which includes symptomatic persons and those who tested positive for a rapid test, were booked for a test within five days.

In the Fredericton region (Zone 3), there are about 750 overdue claims, while in the Moncton region (Zone 1), there is a cluster of about 540 claims.

All priority groups in these areas are being scheduled for a PCR test within 24 hours.

In Zone 3, the second priority group are being booked for testing within 68 hours (about 3 days) and in Zone 1, within 48 hours.

LEVEL LIMITATIONS 2

Based on a public health recommendation, all areas in New Brunswick have been relocated to Level 2 of the COVID-19 Provincial Winter Plan.

Moving to Level 2 affects things like personal accumulation limits, capacity limits for businesses, and isolation requirements.

The full list of requirements under Level 2 can be found at provincial Web page.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found in the province Web page.

Anyone who has symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been to the site of a potential public exposure, is asked to request an online test or call Tele-Care on 811 to make an appointment.