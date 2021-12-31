Local singer part of the international album

Jenny Gauvreau may be known as a ‘local’ musician and singer around Sault, but now she is also the voice behind an international music project.

Local musician and singer Jenny Gauvreau was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie.

She spent most of her life here in the area, except for a few years where she “roamed through southern Ontario.”

The famous singer, songwriter and pianist came to music naturally being from a family of musicians.

“I’ve been involved with music all my life,” she says.

“My parents are also musicians. So for me, there was a natural gravity to music. “

Gauvreau began piano lessons at the age of eight.

“I was also involved in the choir at the time and played the flute in my elementary school band,” she laughs.

She eventually grew into a skilled pianist and vocalist and became an instructor for a long time at Case’s Music.

She also started performing live with local bands.

“I have played with various cover groups in Sault from pop / rock [That 90s Band] to jazz [Peach Thieves],” she said.

“I also do some solo performances and occasionally play an original song.”

A few years ago, Gauvreau decided to go back to school to get his Bachelor of Arts in Linguistic Arts and Elementary Teaching.

“I am determined to graduate from Lake Superior State University this spring and begin my public sector teaching career.”

Despite the changes in her professional career, music still remains a passion.

In recent years, Gauvreau recorded background vocals for local prog-rock band, Machines Dream, in Black Science album.

It was this connection that inadvertently made her become the lead singer of an international band called The Overdrive Club.

Craig West, lead singer and bassist for Machines Dream has worked with producer and artist Will Geraldo, who runs Cantara Lab, a production studio in São Paulo, Brazil. Geraldo had owned the prog group Black Science AND Revisionist History albums.

Geraldo had also worked with composer Gus Angrisani, also from São Paulo, who was looking for a singer for his music project.

“[Craig] recommended me and a few other singers to record a demo for the title [of the project]. “They were looking for a singer for the whole album,” she says.

“Before I recorded, I wanted to know a little bit about the project and the sound they were aiming for. That’s when I met Gus on Facebook Messenger. “

The duo hit him right away and they started talking about the songs.

“[The songs] “They are based on a script that Gus wrote about a dystopian future with classist / racist segregation and an artist-hero who starts a war against the ruling class,” she said.

The Englishman offered Gauvreau the opportunity to start working together on The Overdrive Club and on the album that would eventually become known as Fire alarm.

“It was a real pleasure to work on Gus’s songs,” she says.

“I have provided vocals in the background for other people’s projects in the past, but I have never done a project of this size before. Gus has an writing style that is energetic and he was always open to my ideas and interpretations… and we finally ended up with an album with which we both feel extremely connected and proud. I learned a lot during the whole process. “

Through the album recording process, Angrisani introduced Gauvreau with another musician from São Paulo, Rafa Freitas, who also participated in the project.

“Rafa is a wonderful musician who was added to the project later. We also met through the messenger. “

For Gauvreau, the experience of recording vocals in Fire alarm was very “liberating.”

“I felt free to expand beyond my typical styles,” she said.

“Sometimes I find myself limiting myself unnecessarily and I think it has to do with reputation and expectations. “Working with virtual strangers on another continent has allowed me to embrace parts of myself, my voice that I have been wary of or scared of in the past.”

The experience has had a lasting positive impact on Gauvreau.

“This is a gift this project has given me, probably for the rest of my life as a performer.”

Although The Overdrive Club is currently a studio-only project and Gauvreau has never met the other players in person, she feels a strong connection to the music and hopes to meet her bandmates face to face one day.

“Gus is currently writing a second album,” she says.

“He says it’s a big departure Fire alarm, more modern. “I’m not sure if I will sing about it or not, but I hope so.”

What is certain is that Gauvreau’s next musical project is a solo album.

“I worked for him for what can only be described as an extremely long time,” she laughs.

“I think it’s time to prioritize my work.”

The Overdrive Club debut album Fire alarm can be heard on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

Learn more about The Overdrive Club at them Instagram AND Facebook pages.