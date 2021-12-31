International
BC confirms 4,383 new cases as Omicron surge pushes COVID-19 to record high
The fifth wave of the Omicron-led COVID-19 pandemic continued to set records in BC on Thursday, with officials reporting 4,383 new confirmed cases and one death Thursday.
Thursday’s update is nearly 50 percent higher than the number of cases reported Wednesday and is likely a significant undercount given the closure of many test sites on the lower continent hit hard by the weather. cold and because the province says it has maximized its testing capacity.
The BC Centers for Disease Control reported 17,766 new tests at her desk, Thursday.
The update also pushed the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in BC to over a quarter of a million for the first time.
There were at least 17,357 active cases in the province, also a new record.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 2,319 were in the Fraser Health region, 997 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 501 were in the Internal Health region, 122 were in the Northern Health region and 460 were in the Island Health region. . Four cases involved people living outside of Canada.
Read more:
COVID-19: BC confirms at least 2,944 new cases along with five other deaths
On Wednesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the seven-day average for COVID-19 test positivity across the province had reached nearly 14.5 percent.
Trends
Canada’s pension plan premiums are growing more than planned. Here’s what we know
Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of aiding Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing girls
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also acknowledged that the test numbers did not represent the true prevalence of the virus in the community, saying: “On average, there are probably three to four times as many people who actually have COVID as those under our supervision.” numbers on a daily basis.
Officials reported 211 active cases in the hospital, five more overnight, including 66 people in critical or intensive care.
Fraser Health also reported a new outbreak at a Memorial Hospital Mission medical unit involving eight patients, along with outbreaks at five new long-term care facilities.
The positivity rate of BC cases increases amid the increase in Omicron
More than 4.38 million British Colombians, 88 per cent of those who qualify and 85.2 per cent of the population of BC, have had one dose of the vaccine.
Of these, more than 4.13 million people, 82.9 percent of those who qualify and 80.2 percent of the BC population have taken two doses.
Another 884,416 people, 19.1 percent of those who qualify, and 17.1 percent of the BC population had a third booster dose.
Fully vaccinated persons accounted for 84.2 per cent of cases over the past week and 45.3 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.
Read more:
BC teachers say delayed return to school plan not enough to address Omicron’s concerns
BC is streamlining PCR tests for the elderly and people in other high-risk categories and has urged people with mild symptoms to stay home, isolate themselves and assume they have the virus.
People who have been double-vaccinated and have been in close contact with someone who is infected do not need to be isolated, but are told to monitor themselves for symptoms and avoid group environments and vulnerable people.
Since the onset of the pandemic, BC has reported 251,054 cases and 2,420 deaths.
View link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8481123/bc-covid-19-update-dec-30-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]