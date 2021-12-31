BC confirms 4,383 new cases as Omicron surge pushes COVID-19 to record high

The fifth wave of the Omicron-led COVID-19 pandemic continued to set records in BC on Thursday, with officials reporting 4,383 new confirmed cases and one death Thursday.

Thursday’s update is nearly 50 percent higher than the number of cases reported Wednesday and is likely a significant undercount given the closure of many test sites on the lower continent hit hard by the weather. cold and because the province says it has maximized its testing capacity.

The BC Centers for Disease Control reported 17,766 new tests at her desk, Thursday.

The update also pushed the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in BC to over a quarter of a million for the first time.

There were at least 17,357 active cases in the province, also a new record.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 2,319 were in the Fraser Health region, 997 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 501 were in the Internal Health region, 122 were in the Northern Health region and 460 were in the Island Health region. . Four cases involved people living outside of Canada.

Read more: COVID-19: BC confirms at least 2,944 new cases along with five other deaths

On Wednesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the seven-day average for COVID-19 test positivity across the province had reached nearly 14.5 percent.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also acknowledged that the test numbers did not represent the true prevalence of the virus in the community, saying: “On average, there are probably three to four times as many people who actually have COVID as those under our supervision.” numbers on a daily basis.

Officials reported 211 active cases in the hospital, five more overnight, including 66 people in critical or intensive care.

Fraser Health also reported a new outbreak at a Memorial Hospital Mission medical unit involving eight patients, along with outbreaks at five new long-term care facilities.

















More than 4.38 million British Colombians, 88 per cent of those who qualify and 85.2 per cent of the population of BC, have had one dose of the vaccine.

Of these, more than 4.13 million people, 82.9 percent of those who qualify and 80.2 percent of the BC population have taken two doses.

Another 884,416 people, 19.1 percent of those who qualify, and 17.1 percent of the BC population had a third booster dose.

Fully vaccinated persons accounted for 84.2 per cent of cases over the past week and 45.3 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Read more: BC teachers say delayed return to school plan not enough to address Omicron’s concerns

BC is streamlining PCR tests for the elderly and people in other high-risk categories and has urged people with mild symptoms to stay home, isolate themselves and assume they have the virus.

People who have been double-vaccinated and have been in close contact with someone who is infected do not need to be isolated, but are told to monitor themselves for symptoms and avoid group environments and vulnerable people.

Since the onset of the pandemic, BC has reported 251,054 cases and 2,420 deaths.

