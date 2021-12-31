COVID-19 daily cases rise to over 14,000 in Quebec





Quebec is reporting another 14,188 COVID-19 infections on Thursday and nine other virus-related deaths. The number of cases Thursday is the highest in any province since the pandemic began. The number of active cases in Quebec is now 86,866. Read more: Searching for COVID-19 Health Workers to Stay at Work Shows How Terrible Things Are in Quebec: Expert Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault gave an update on the situation at 17:00 as cases of the Omicron variant continue to grow exponentially resulting in increased pressure on the health network. You can watch the live broadcast on this page with full details of what was announced by clicking here. Hospital admissions saw another huge increase of 135, with 229 new patients admitted and 94 released. Of the 939 hospitalizations, 138 patients are in intensive care with an increase of 16 compared to the previous day. The story goes down the ad Read more: Quebec describes the conditions for the return to work of health workers with COVID-19 In an effort to avoid a service breakdown, some positive health care workers will be allowed to return to work under certain conditions. The province described the conditions during a technical conference Wednesday. Trends Canada’s pension plan premiums are growing more than planned. Here’s what we know

Ontario breaks the previous overnight record with almost 14,000 new cases of COVID But modeling forecasts published Thursday by the National Institute of Excellence in Health and Social Services (INESSS) indicate that the situation is likely to worsen significantly in the coming weeks. The most optimistic scenario, based on average growth rates, shows that COVID-19 hospitalizations could reach 1600 in the next three weeks, while intensive care patients could reach 300. The second scenario predicts up to 2,100 COVID-19 patients in regular beds and 375 in intensive care, which is higher than without provinces in previous pandemic waves. The institute said the projected increase in hospitalization could be affected and potentially slowed by intensifying vaccination efforts and new implemented or future public health measures. Read more: We have no choice: Quebec announces that some COVID-19 health workers will be allowed to work To date, 84.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The story goes down the ad Emphasis is placed on dual vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years and the provision of booster vaccines of the third dose as soon as possible to all qualified adults. Since the onset of the health crisis, Quebec has recorded 586,607 infections, 488,030 cures and 11,711 deaths attributed to the virus.















Searching for COVID-19 Health Workers to Stay at Work Shows How Terrible Things Are in Quebec





