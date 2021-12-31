Sudan Food Security Perspective, December 2021 – Sudan





Prices of locally produced staple foods continue to rise atypically during the harvest season KEY MESSAGES Sudan will continue to meet above-average needs for emergency humanitarian aid during the harvest period due to tribal clashes in Darfur and Kordofan displacing over 187,000 people in November and December, purchasing power below the household average due to the ongoing macroeconomic crisis and prices significantly above the average food. , along with the steady influx of Ethiopian refugees. The consequences of the crisis (Phase 3 of the IPC) are likely among newly displaced families, newly arrived refugees, protracted IDPs in parts of Darfur and South Kordofan, and poor families affected by the ongoing macroeconomic crisis.

The ongoing harvest of the main season 2021/22 has been severely interrupted by the increased frequency of inter-municipal clashes in parts of Darfur and Kordofan states and in Sudan’s semi-mechanized and irrigated sectors, where high labor costs are resulting in a lack of labor force. Harvesting of sesame and peanuts has been completed in most traditional and semi-mechanized rain-fed sectors, while sorghum, millet and money harvest crops are ongoing and are likely to continue until January 2022. Harvest Yields are said to be affected by dry periods during critical growth phases and damage by birds and animals attacking farms, particularly in Darfur, Northern Kordofan, and the northern Gadaref states. At the national level, an average harvest is expected.

Basic food prices continue to rise atypically in most markets during the harvest. Price increases are possible due to extremely high production and transportation costs, repeated market disruptions from conflicts, and ongoing civil unrest. In December, basic food prices rose by 10-15 per cent in most monitored markets and remained 70-80 per cent higher than last year and almost four times above the five-year average.

Between October and December, inter-municipal violence increased significantly in the states of Darfur and Kordofan compared to last year. The main harvest season coincides with the seasonal movements of nomadic groups in the southern pasture areas, increasing the level of confrontations between livestock and farmers. Inter-municipal violence in Darfur and Kordofan is likely to increase in December and January as more nomadic groups travel to southern pasture areas.

