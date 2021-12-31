Top Stories 2021: International Purchases

This post is part of a series that looks back at major maritime stories from 2021.

This year, U.S. rivals and allies made great strides in developing enhanced naval capabilities from expanding aircraft carrier capabilities to developing new hypersonic weapons.

AUKUS

In September, the US and the UK announced an agreement to share its nuclear submarine technology with Australia as part of a technology transfer deal between London, Washington and Canberra.

Our first initiative as part of AUKUS is. . . a shared ambition to support Australia’s desire to purchase nuclear-powered submarines and we will launch an 18-month tripartite effort, which will include technical and strategic teams and naval teams from all three countries to identify the optimal route of providing this capability, a A senior Biden administration official told reporters at the time.

The proliferation of nuclear attack ships in the Royal Australian Navy drew protests from Beijing.

The Australian Navy becoming nuclear will give them the legs to be stable in areas of the Western Pacific, a retired U.S. submarine admiral told USNI News at the time.

This is a message for China. China economically punished Australia and that could be a response to that.

The deal canceled an agreement between France and Australia to build submarines with conventional power for the RAN, sparking a row with Paris.

The US, UK and Australia are now in the middle of a study period to improve the best way to proceed with construction. The agreement also opens the door to the sharing of other defense technologies.

China

The People’s Liberation Army Navy grew to 355 ships achieving the U.S. Navy fleet size target of 2016, according to China’s November Pentagon military report.

Towards the PRC’s goal of building a strong and modernized naval force, PLAN is an increasingly modern and flexible force that is focused on replacing previous generations of platforms that had disabilities in favor of fighters larger and more modern with many roles, the report says. . Since 2020, PLAN consists mainly of modern multi-role platforms featuring advanced weapons and sensors against ships, anti-aircraft and anti-submarine. The PLAN also emphasizes joint naval operations and joint integration within the PLA. This modernization is in line with the growing emphasis of PRCs in the maritime field and the growing demands for PLAN to operate at greater distances from China.

According to the Pentagon report, by 2030, the Chinese fleet will grow to 460 troops.

Towards the PRC’s goal of building a strong and modernized naval force, PLAN is an increasingly modern and flexible force that is focused on replacing previous generations of platforms that had disabilities in favor of fighters larger and more modern with many roles, the report says. . Since 2020, PLAN consists mainly of modern multi-role platforms featuring advanced weapons and sensors against ships, anti-aircraft and anti-submarine. The PLAN also emphasizes joint naval operations and joint integration within the PLA. This modernization is in line with the growing emphasis of PRCs in the maritime field and the growing demands for PLAN to operate at greater distances from China.

The third aircraft carrier PLAN continued to take ships at the Jingnan shipyard outside Shanghai and is close to launching CSIS analysts assumed in November.

Unlike the first two Chinese carriers based on older Russian models, the Type 003 feature will have a catapult design with dimensions closer to US Nimitz and Ford carriers. according to Marine News.

In January, U.S. officials outlined Chinese intention to use long-range ballistic missiles to endanger rival ships.

They are pouring a lot of money into the ability to basically encircle their coast in the South China Sea with anti-ship missile capabilities. It is a destabilizing effort in the South China Sea, in the East China Sea, all those areas. When their claims to some of these disputed islands are militarizing those areas, Deputy Adm.

In November, USNI News reported that China had established a complex target range in the Taklamakan Desert in central China in the form of US aircraft carriers.

Models of several potential US warships, along with other warships (rail-mounted and mobile), can simulate targets related to target / target testing, according to the AllSource Analysis summary, which said that there are no indications of weapon impact zones in the vicinity of the models. This, and the extensive details of the models, including the placement of multiple sensors above and around the ship’s targets, are likely to target this area for multiple uses over time.

In October, Financial Times reported that the Chinese had tested a hypersonic weapon capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.

I do not know if it’s a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that. She has all our attention, said Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley Bloomberg.

Russia

New details of Russia’s new strategic nuclear submarine Belgorod appeared in February, USNI News reported.

The submarine will place the Poseidon nuclear torpedo.

The school bus torpedo is a strategic weapon that is designed to slide under the US ballistic missile defense network. According to the 2015 Translation ithe original document from the BBC, reported USNI News.

Like the Chinese, the Russians are continuing to develop hypersonic weapons.

In October, the Russian Navy test launched the Tsirkon missile launched by a submarine in the Barents Sea after four tests by surface ships in 2020, reported Marine News.

uk

In September, the UK Royal Navy cut steel for the first time in the new Type-31 frigate class.

With the decline in the total number of frigates and destroyers in service in the Royal Navy, the service is expected to reach a record low of 16 to 17 hulls by the end of 2020. The five frigates of the class class 31 Inspiration are part of attempt to push the total to more than 19, USNI News reported.

Great Britain too continuous progress in the first two classes of Dreadnought Nuclear ballistic missile submarines being built in conjunction with US Columbia-class SSBNs.

In October, HMS Prince of Wales (R07) was declared operational by the Royal Navy, joining the sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth (R06) which had just completed its first deployment in December.

The UK closed the year with a report to Parliament in December calling for the Royal Navy to expand.

Japan

In October, Japan continued to develop its aircraft carrier capability by testing the U.S. Navy F-35B Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter by the Bats of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 aboard the JS.Izumo(DDH-183).

This verification is the first time an F-35B fighter sits on one [Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force] the ship and Japan are working to improve its naval and air capabilities by steadily upgrading the Izumo-class destroyer in order to gain the ability to operate STOVL aircraft, the JMSDF said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Japanese Self-Defense Force plans to operate 42 F-35Bs Izumo and her sister ship JS Kaga (DDH-184).

In December, the Japanese cabinet approved a $ 47 billion 2022 budget that includes five surface ships and a submarine.

That includes $ 957 million allocated for the ninth and tenth Mogami-class frigate, $ 641 million for a sixth-class Taigei submarine, $ 116.7 million for a fifth-class Awaji minesweeper, $ 242.9 million dollars for an oceanographic research vessel07. The fourth Hibiki-class ocean surveillance vessel, USNI News reported.

South Korea

The Navy of the Republic of Korea is in the process of expanding its fleet beyond the threat from North Korea to a more capable blue water force, USNI News reported.

South Korea’s new Medium Term Defense Plan (MTDP) 2021-2025, published in late 2020, reinforced this shift toward more expeditionary operations. It increased the defense budget by 6.5 percent, providing about $ 235 billion over five years with about a third (100 trillion KW) for the procurement of new equipment, USNI News reported.

The new ships will include the CVX a lightweight 30,000-ton carrier, a modified class of guided missile destroyers and a ballistic missile submarine.

Eventually, ROKN plans to form a genuine surface navy by the early 2030s, consisting of three fleets, something like the Japanese Naval Self-Defense Force Fleet Tracking Force; along with destroyers KDX-II, KDX-III and other new ships in the future, defense researcher Kim Jae Yeop told USNI News.

Connected