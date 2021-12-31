EU backs international arms embargo after Myanmar killings | European Union News

The European Union (EU) has called for an international arms embargo on Myanmar’s military government and toughened its sanctions following the massacre of more than 35 people in recent weeks.

The killings took place on Christmas Eve in the eastern state of Kayah, where pro-democracy rebels have fought against the military, which ousted the government from its democratically elected administration in February.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that the horrific act of violence perpetrated by the military regime against civilians and humanitarian workers underscored the urgent need to hold the military accountable.

In view of the escalation of violence in Myanmar, an increase in international preventive action is required, including an arms embargo, Borrell said in a statement.

The EU is also ready to impose further sanctions against the military regime, he added.

His call for an international arms embargo resonated Tuesday in the United States.

Western countries have long limited weapons for Myanmar’s military, which even during the democratic transition before the coup faced charges of crimes against humanity for a bloody campaign against the Rohingya minority.

The UN General Assembly voted in June to prevent arms shipments to Myanmar, but the move was symbolic as it was not taken by the most powerful Security Council.

China and Russia, which have veto power in the Security Council, as well as neighboring India, are the main arms suppliers in Myanmar.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council condemned the killings in recent weeks and stressed the need to ensure accountability for the act.

Members of the Security Council also called for an immediate end to all violence and stressed the importance of respecting human rights and ensuring the safety of civilians.

The Mirror Daily, a media outlet run by the Myanmar military, reported that those killed on December 24 included recruits armed with resistance groups who allegedly fired on soldiers with weapons and grenades, a claim a rebel group called a lie.

Political chaos

Myanmar has been in chaos since a military coup in February, with more than 1,300 people killed in a crackdown by security forces, according to a report by the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP) rights monitor.

Since the coup, the EU has imposed targeted sanctions on Myanmar’s military, its leaders and entities.

The bloc has also cut off EU financial assistance to the government and froze aid that could be seen as legitimizing the military regime.

Borrell said targeting civilians and humanitarian actors is unacceptable and an open violation of human rights and international law, including humanitarian law.

He called for full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for the people of Myanmar, while calling for full protection for humanitarian workers and medical personnel.

The international charity Save the Children said two of its employees were among those killed in the massacre.

The EU said it would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people.

In a separate development, a court in Myanmar jailed three prominent figures of the show business with three years each for their participation in protests against the February coup, according to media reports.

Among those who participated were the couple of high-profile actors Pyay Ti Oo and Eaindra Kyaw Zin, who were arrested in April and charged under a section of the criminal code that prohibits the spread of dissent.

A court in the main city of Yangon jailed them for three years of hard labor, the Mizzima news agency and the Burmese-language service BBCs reported.

Famous actor-director Lu Min, who has starred in more than 1,000 films, received the same sentence on the same charge, Mizzima and the BBC also reported.

Another celebrity, model Paing Takhon, was sentenced to three years in prison with hard labor on Monday, according to his lawyer.

According to the AAPP, more than 11,000 have been jailed in a crackdown on protests and armed opposition since the coup.