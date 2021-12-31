Alset EHome International Inc. Themelon Alset Metaverse Inc. to take advantage of potential Metaverse-related opportunities

International
Alset EHome International Inc. Alset Metaverse Inc. to take advantage of potential Metaverse-related opportunities
BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / 30 December 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) (“AEI“”GROUP“ose”company“), a diversified holding company engaged primarily through its subsidiaries in the development of smart and sustainable home communities and the development of other properties, financial services, digital transformation technologies, bio-health activities and consumer products, has the satisfaction announce that the Group has established Alset Metaverse Inc. (“Alset Metaverse“) which will be a tool for the Group to incubate and invest in metaverset-related projects. improve the experience and provide greater interactive capabilities with the environment and users Alset Metaverse strives to take advantage of the potential of virtual reality and metaverse to improve our existing and future businesses.
Alset Metaverse will work with Step Cafe Inc. (“Open Coffee“), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to set aside dedicated space within the cafes to be opened by Step Cafe for customers to enter existing virtual reality rooms or games to socialize, engage, exercise and play games with people around the world.This promotes use and encourages users in the physical world to join the virtual world together to explore virtual reality.
Alset Metaverse is also exploring the possibility of launching a limited edition Non-Fungible Token (“NFT“) that would have an incentive attached and could be used within the Group ecosystem. NFTs are unique data that are not interchangeable and can be identified for authenticity. Since it cannot be repeated, an NFT can used to represent assets digitally.Some potential uses of NFTs in meta-transfers may include virtual property or individual items.
“Metaverse is a combination of the words “meta” and “universe”.“, which means the next universe or beyond. This is the evolving form of the internet where virtual environments can be accessed through virtual reality devices, allowing users to interact with each other and the virtual environment more freely than before. The opportunities and potential of the virtual reality industry are limitless. Virtual reality will be a part of our lives in the years to come and it is imperative that we embrace such a change so that our business remains current.
The pandemic has increased the physical distance between people and one way to connect effectively is through the internet. Metaverse is the next technology that offers another channel to deepen the connection between people and restore some human elements by providing a virtual environment. “Technology is still in the early years of development and growth, and so Alset Metaverse will take measured steps as the industry evolves.” commented Mr. Chan Tung Moe, Co-CEO of the Company.
About Alset Metaverse Inc.
Alset Metaverse seeks to take advantage of potential metavers-related opportunities. Alset Metaverse will be a tool for the company to incubate and invest in metaverse related projects. As of the date of this press release, Alset Metaverse has not yet entered into any final agreement.
About Step Cafe Inc.
Hapi Cafe Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of AEI. The main mission of Step Cafe is to promote health, wealth and happiness by transforming the way people eat, work and live. Step Cafe will combine healthy eating, fitness, business activities and leisure all in one place. We strive to create a conducive environment where everyone can get together to enjoy a healthy meal, work out, stay in shape and plan for their next travel destination.
For more information, please visit: https://www.hapicafes.com/
About Alset EHome International Inc.
AEI is a diversified holding company implementing its vision to accelerate sustainable sustainable living with a focus on the development of EHome communities and the development of other properties, financial services, digital transformation technologies, bio-health activities and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, AEI’s mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem that drives long-term exponential growth, creating liquidity and value for shareholders.
For more information, please visit: www.alsetehomeintl.com.
Foresighted statement
This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for liability protection established by the 1995 Law on the Reform of Private Securities Litigation. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, beyond our control and that may that the results differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the most important risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our files with the SEC. You are warned not to rely unnecessarily on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations from the date of this press release and speak only on the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or publicly review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
