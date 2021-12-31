The Christmas holidays have just been extended.The egg has been drunk, the presents have all been dismantled and the in-laws kissed goodbye, but hundreds have now been stranded at Portland International Airport, while nationwide flights have been canceled due to bad weather here in the Northwest Pacific and growing unrest in connection to the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines and Atlanta-based Delta Airlines both went out of business trip COUNSELING on Christmas Eve as icy and snowy weather created unsafe flight conditions. While about 48,000 passengers have filtered through Portland International Airport alone on Monday, December 27th; 48 flights were canceled that day delayed to melt the planes and keep the asphalt clean.

From there, cancellations were spiral from the outside.

Many times people will look at cancellations and say it makes no sense, says Kama Simonds, aviation media relations manager for the Port of Portland. When the weather hit hard north in Seattle and Salt Lake City, it affected many carriers that have flights between those cities and Portland. We saw a ripple effect because the planes that were supposed to come here and take people to other cities never arrived at the airport.

For note:Passengers who have booked their flight through a third-party app such as Travelocity, Orbit or Expedia may be more at risk of flight interruptions than others, as they may be more likely to be hit by excessive flights. They may also have a lower priority when airlines have to repurchase passengers after a canceled flight.

Simonds says the PDX saw 53 cancellations on Sunday, 48 on Monday, 33 on Tuesday, 23 on Wednesday and as of 8 a.m. 17 flights canceled on Thursday. The good news is that Cancellations are declining and the weather is warming up, which means melting snow and a clearer sky.

One of the many stranded travelers is Brooke Jackson-Glidden, editor of PDX Eater(and occasionally Portland Monthly contributor). Her initial flight from Sarasota, Florida, to Atlanta went smoothly, she says, but trouble arose when her 3:45 p.m. flight from the Atlanta to Portland Delta was canceled just hours before it departed Thursday.

My partners mother called to let us know that the flight was canceled, she says. The airline did not even send us a notice.

Her travel problems had started the day before when Delta lowered the price and split her and her partner’s seats. We spent five hours waiting, says Jackson-Glidden, trying to turn spent airline miles into more expensive places (an ultimately unsuccessful attempt).

Once the flight was completely canceled, she was able to reschedule relatively quickly at the airport, but the whole ordeal has consumed more time and energy. With a newly added five-hour stop in downtown Delta, Salt Lake City, we just hoped to get home by [2022], she said.

However, the weather is not the only headache for travelers. United Airlines ka canceled hundreds of flights nationwide due to in-house staff handling the omicron variant. But Simonds reports that in Portland, airlines have not reported staff shortages due to omicron.

So what should you do if your flight is canceled?

Simonds recommends scheduling a flight through the airline website, not at airport desks where long queues can be tedious and frustrating. If you are stuck in the PDX, airport officials can also help you find accommodation nearby. And it is never bad to give yourself too much time to adjust to the change by going to the airport early.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines is encouraging people to stop non-essential travel or postpone their departure to a later date.