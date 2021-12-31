Russia declares members of Pussy Riot, art collector and satirist foreign agents





Russia on Thursday declared a key member of the Pussy Riot group, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, and prominent satirist Viktor Shenderovich, foreign agents, as authorities continue to crack down on dissent.

The justice ministry also added several other figures to its list of foreign agents, including journalists. Taisiya Bekbulatova, art collector Marat Gelman and Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina. These people systematically distribute materials to an indefinite circle of people, while receiving foreign funding, according to a ministry statement. Tolokonnikova, 32, is one of three Pussy Riot members sentenced to two years in prison after singing a punk prayer denouncing the Russian Orthodox Church’s close ties to President Vladimir Putin at Moscow’s Central Church of Christ the Savior in February 2012. She and a gang friend were convicted and sentenced to prison in August 2012. Shenderovich, 63, is a prominent anti-Kremlin satirist and political observer. By law, entities identified as foreign agents must disclose funding sources and accompany all their texts, videos, and social media posts with a headline that mentions the content of a foreign agent. The status is reminiscent of the term enemy of the people of the Soviet era and is intended to apply to people or groups who receive funding from abroad and are involved in any kind of political activity. The Kremlin says the measures are needed because of increased outside interference with non-governmental groups and journalists used by outside actors to intervene in Russian affairs. A number of independent media outlets, including Rain TV and Medusa, a well-known Russian-language website, have previously been dubbed foreign agents. Russia’s most prominent memorial rights group, also known as a foreign agent, was ordered by the courts this week to close for a number of alleged violations, including not using all of its publications, labeling the agent foreign, and justifying terrorism and extremism. The decision was denounced by the United Nations, the United States and the European Union. (REUTERS)

