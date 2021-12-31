Hong Kong editors accused of rebellion, US criticizes raid





Stand News editor Patrick Lam, in the center, is arrested by Hong Kong police officers on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Hong Kong police say they have arrested several current and former members of the online media company staff for plot to publish a publishing rebellion. (AP Photo / Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG (AP) Two former editors of a pro-democracy online newspaper in Hong Kong have been charged with rebellion and denied parole on Thursday, a day after one of the city’s last critical voices said it would cease operations. following a police raid on its offices and seven arrests. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defended the Stand News raid amid a wider crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city, telling reporters that “inciting other people” could not be forgiven under the guise of news reporting. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has called on Hong Kong authorities to release the detainees, and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said her country was deeply concerned about the arrests, which included singer Denise Ho, a citizen and activist. Canadian. According to an indictment, national security police filed a conspiracy charge to publish a rebellious publication against Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, former editors at Stand News. Police also said they would prosecute the company for rebellion. The cases were brought to West Kowloon court on Thursday, police said in a statement. Lam was not present in court because he was in the hospital. Both were denied parole. Others have been detained for further questions. They include four former Stand News board members, including Ho and former MP Margaret Ng. Ho was released by police Thursday afternoon. Chan Pui-man, a former editor at the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and Chungs’s wife, was also arrested. Apply Daily was forced to discontinue operations earlier this year after its publisher, Jimmy Lai, and the editors-in-chief were arrested and his assets frozen. The seven were arrested Wednesday on a criminal warrant dating back to the days of Hong Kong as a British colony before 1997, when he returned to China with a promise from Beijing that he would preserve Western-style freedoms for 50 years. If found guilty, they could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $ 5,000 Hong Kong ($ 640). Journalism is not rebellion, but rebellious acts and activities and inciting other people through other acts and activities can not be forgiven under the guise of news reporting, said Lam, the leader of Hong Kong, at a press conference. It should be very clear what news reporting is and what rebellious acts or activities are to undermine national security. Blinken criticized the arrests, saying that by silencing the independent media, Chinese and local authorities were undermining “Hong Kong’s credibility and stability.” A secure government that is not afraid of the truth embraces the free press. “Freedom of expression, including freedom of the media, and access to information provided by an independent media are critical to prosperous and secure societies. These freedoms enabled Hong Kong to flourish as a global hub for finance, trade, education and culture, he said. Joy wrote on Twitter that “freedom of the media and expression remain the cornerstones of democracy and essential to the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. She said Canada will continue to speak out and denounce violations of these freedoms, in partnership with our international allies. Stand News said Wednesday that it is ceasing to function and had fired all of its staff. The United States has also sanctioned five Hong Kong-based Chinese officials following the city’s legislative council elections earlier this month to reduce Hong Kong autonomy and freedoms. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference Thursday that China would respond by imposing countermeasures on five Americans, including former Trade Secretary Wilbur Ross and US-China Economic and Security Review Chairman Carolyn. Bartholomew.

