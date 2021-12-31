Injectable Drug Market in Europe by 2030 – with Amgen, Baxter International and Gilead Sciences among others – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN – (TELI BIZNES) – The “Injectable drug market in Europe 2020-2030 by molecule type, drug class, shipment, application, distribution channel and country: trend forecasting and growth potential” the report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s Oferta e. The market for injectable drugs in Europe was estimated at $ 104.8 billion in 2020 and will grow by 9.7% each year during 2020-2030 due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing use of self-administered injectable formulations, technological advances in the development of drugs and the growing approvals of new injectable drugs such as COVID-19 vaccines. The report is based on a comprehensive survey of the entire European market for injectable drugs and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. In-depth analysis and evaluation are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on the studies of 2017-2019 and provides an estimate for 2020 and the forecast from 2021 to 2030 with 2019 as the base year (2020 is not suitable for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19). In-depth qualitative analyzes include the identification and investigation of the following aspects: Market structure

Growth managers

Limitations and challenges

Product development trends and market opportunities

The Five Porter Forces The European market trend and outlook is projected in an optimistic, balanced and conservative perspective taking into account COVID-19. Balanced projection (most likely) is used to determine the amount of injectable drug market in Europe in every aspect of classification from the point of view of molecule type, drug class, delivery, application, distribution channel and country. For each key country, detailed analysis and annual revenue data (bn $) are available for 2019-2030. Also included is the breakdown of major national markets by molecule type, drug class and application over the forecast years. The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the forecast trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and key emerging players. Key players: Amgen Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. Main topics covered: 1 Introduction 2 Market Overview and Dynamics 2.1 Market size and forecast 2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the world economy 2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the market 2.2 Leading growth drivers 2.3 Market constraints and challenges 2.4 Emerging opportunities and market trends 2.5 Analysis of the Five Porter Forces 3 Segmentation of the European market by type of molecule 3.1 Overview of the market by type of molecule 3.2 Small molecule 3.3 Large molecule 4 Segmentation of the European market by drug class 4.1 Market overview by category of drugs 4.2 Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) 4.3 Immunoglobulin 4.4 Insulin 4.5 Vaccines 4.6 Cytokines 4.7 Peptide hormone 4.8 Blood factors 4.9 Other classes of drugs 5 European market segmentation by delivery 5.1 Market Overview with Delivery 5.2 Pre-filled syringe 5.3 Infusion 5.4 Other shipments 6 European market segmentation by application 6.1 Market Overview by Application 6.2 Oncology 6.3 Infectious diseases 6.4 Autoimmune diseases 6.5 Cardiovascular diseases 6.6 Pain 6.7 Neurology 6.8 Other applications 7 Segmentation of the European market by distribution channel 7.1 Overview of the market by distribution channel 7.2 Hospital Pharmacies 7.3 Retail Pharmacy 7.4 E-Commerce 8 European Market 2019-2030 by countries 8.1 European Market Overview 8.2 Germany 8.3 MB 8.4 France 8.5 Spain 8.6 Italy 8.7 Russia 8.8 The rest of the European market 9 Competitive landscape For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlgp5q

