Russia labels Pussy Riot members and others as foreign agents | News | DW





Authorities in Russia have named several dissidents, including a member of the punk band Pussy Riot, an art collector and a popular satirist, as “foreign agents” on Thursday. The ruling comes days after the country’s most prominent human rights group closed. Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova has been seen as a popular dissident figure after taking part in a 2012 protest inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior. She spent nearly two years in prison. Tolokonnikova is also one of the founders of the independent news media Mediazona. The organization was labeled a “foreign agent” in late September. Tolokonnikova said she would challenge Thursday’s decision in court, adding: “Russia will be free.” The list of ‘foreign agents’ grows The Ministry of Justice also labeled the journalist and satirist Viktor Shenderovich, best known for a puppet show with a political cartoon broadcast in the 1990s. Political satirist Victor Shenderovich was added to the list Art collector Marat Gelman and five others also found their names on the list, which has grown from 17 at the end of 2020 to the current number: 111. The label “foreign agent”, which carries negative connotations of the Soviet era, puts people and organizations under government control. In addition to strict financial reporting requirements, whenever they publish something, they must post a disclaimer stating that they are “foreign agents”. Art collector Marat Gelman will have to precede his posts with a “foreign agent” tag. Steps to stifle dissent Critics say the Russian authorities are using the label to increase pressure on some media outlets, civil society groups and individuals critical of the Kremlin. Days ago, a Russian court shut down the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights group, called the Memorial Center for Human Rights. He was ordered to close because he had not marked all publications with the label “foreign agent”. The government says the steps are aimed at curbing extremism and protecting the country from foreign influences. see / fb (AP, Reuters)

